Man, 40, charged in connection with Dunfermline High Street assault

A 40-year-old man has been arrested over an alleged assault on Dunfermline’s High Street.

Police were called to the street just before 4pm on Saturday following reports of a disturbance.

Officers say a 48-year-old was assaulted.

A report is to be sent to the Procurator Fiscal, and the arrested man will appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Monday.

Police statement

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.55 pm on Saturday, 30 July, 2022, police were called to a disturbance and the assault of a 48-year-old man in High Street, Dunfermline.

“The man did not require medical assistance.

“A 40-year old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident.

“He is due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Monday, 1 August.

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”