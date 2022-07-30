Man, 40, charged in connection with Dunfermline High Street assault By Matteo Bell July 30 2022, 7.12pm Updated: July 30 2022, 7.54pm Dunfermline High Street. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A 40-year-old man has been arrested over an alleged assault on Dunfermline’s High Street. Police were called to the street just before 4pm on Saturday following reports of a disturbance. Officers say a 48-year-old was assaulted. A report is to be sent to the Procurator Fiscal, and the arrested man will appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Monday. Police statement A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.55 pm on Saturday, 30 July, 2022, police were called to a disturbance and the assault of a 48-year-old man in High Street, Dunfermline. “The man did not require medical assistance. “A 40-year old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident. “He is due to appear at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Monday, 1 August. “A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Police appeal for information over stabbing of man in Glasgow street 18-year-old arrested in connection with Dundee bus station disturbance Man arrested over fatal stabbing of nine-year-old girl in Boston Images released of man following fatal stabbing of nine-year-old girl