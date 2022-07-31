Two people taken to hospital following two-vehicle crash on Standing Stane Road

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two people have been taken to hospital following a crash on Fife’s Standing Stane Road.

The collision involved two vehicles and took place near Kirkcaldy just before 4pm.

Emergency services were called to the scene and two people was taken to hospital.

The road was partially blocked following the crash however it has since been reopened.

Police called to Standing Stane Road crash

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 3.55pm on Sunday, 31 July 2022 officers were called to a report of a crash involving two vehicles on Standing Stane Road, Kirkcaldy.

“Two people were taken to hospital for assessment and the road was cleared by around 5.45pm.”