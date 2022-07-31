Two people taken to hospital following two-vehicle crash on Standing Stane Road By Matteo Bell July 31 2022, 4.47pm Updated: July 31 2022, 8.54pm Google Maps view of Standing Stane Road [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Two people have been taken to hospital following a crash on Fife’s Standing Stane Road. The collision involved two vehicles and took place near Kirkcaldy just before 4pm. Emergency services were called to the scene and two people was taken to hospital. The road was partially blocked following the crash however it has since been reopened. Police called to Standing Stane Road crash A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Around 3.55pm on Sunday, 31 July 2022 officers were called to a report of a crash involving two vehicles on Standing Stane Road, Kirkcaldy. “Two people were taken to hospital for assessment and the road was cleared by around 5.45pm.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Pedestrian hit by vehicle on busy road in Broughty Ferry Emergency response after two car crash blocks Kirkcaldy street Four officers taken to hospital after police car involved in collision near Cupar Man charged as woman airlifted from crash on A90 near Stracathro