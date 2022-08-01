Driver’s lucky escape after car bursts into flames in Kirkcaldy street

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A motorist had a lucky escape after his vehicle burst into flames on a Kirkcaldy street on Sunday evening.

Fire crews rushed to the scene in Randolph Road in Kirkcaldy shortly after 9pm following a number of reports of a vehicle on fire.

Eyewitnesses reported large plumes of thick black smoke coming from the vehicle.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the first of a number of alerts 9.11pm on Sunday, July 31 from members of the public to a vehicle alight in Randolph Road close to Dalton roundabout at the junction with Dunnikier Way in Kirkcaldy.

“One fire appliance was sent from Kirkcaldy station and on arrival found a BMW vehicle well alight.

“Officers extinguished the fire and the stop call was received at 9.39pm.

“Police and the Scottish Ambulance Service were also in attendance.”

It’s understood nobody was injured in the incident.