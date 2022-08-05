Housing ‘crisis’ as scores of students claim they have nowhere to stay in St Andrews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Housing ‘crisis’ as scores of students claim they have nowhere to stay in St Andrews

By Amie Flett
August 5 2022, 5.30am Updated: August 5 2022, 8.04am
Members of Campaign for Affordable Student Housing (CASH) outside the demolished Albany Park student accommodation in St Andrews.
Members of Campaign for Affordable Student Housing (CASH) outside the demolished Albany Park student accommodation in St Andrews.

Scores of students claim they are struggling to find places to stay in St Andrews – sparking a homelessness “crisis”.

The university has been contacted by 130 students this week who are facing difficulties securing accommodation ahead of the new term.

Campaign for Affordable Student Housing (CASH) claims it has heard from hundreds more – about 370 students – who are struggling to get a flat before the academic year starts in September.

The group claims research it has carried out shows 40% of them are entering their second year at the university, and trying to move from student accommodation to private lets.

‘People are desperate’

Barry Will, a third-year student who helps run CASH, believes a rise in the student population by 1,200 over the last two years has caused the crisis.

He said: “People are desperate, there aren’t enough homes.

“St Andrews is already having a housing crisis but the massive increase in student numbers in the last two years has now just meant that all these students are going to be effectively homeless in just a few weeks’ time.

“It’s been made even worse because the university is mandating all students to return in-person this time, so there’s no option to study online any more.”

Barry Will from CASH.
Barry Will from CASH spoke out on the St Andrews student housing crisis.

It comes as a new 681-bedroom student accommodation block at Albany Park has yet to be built after the old site was knocked down.

In the last academic year, St Andrews University had 10,425 students, an increase of 2,025 from five years ago.

Barry said: “We shouldn’t have been at that number without all the student bedrooms, and really the issue is there’s been no homes in St Andrews for a long long time.

“The university has said in the past that students can just go to Dundee but Dundee has housing issues of its own.”

CASH has previously raised concerns over housing availability in the town.

What do students want?

The group has asked the university to take immediate action on the following areas:

  • A reduction of student numbers to a “level that is sustainable and in balance of the needs of local residents”
  • To bring forward the construction dates of any new student accommodation
  • For transparency and communication for students affected by the crisis.
CASH society outside demolished Albany House.
CASH society outside demolished Albany House.

Barry says the housing problems are not solely the fault of the university, with a lack of HMOs (houses in multiple occupation) in Fife being highlighted.

There are also concerns that holiday lets are adding to the shortage.

Councillor Judy Hamilton, Fife Council’s housing spokesperson, says that historically,  balancing the housing needs of everyone who wants to live in St Andrews has been a “major issue” for the town.

She said: “We’ve looked at many different ways of managing these challenges over the years.

“We will work with the university to see how best we can help.”

Councillor Judy Hamilton.
Councillor Judy Hamilton.

A spokesperson for St Andrews University said: “This week, 130 students have contacted us to say they are having difficulty finding accommodation.

“We sympathise greatly with the stress students have reported flat-hunting in a housing environment that is more highly pressured than ever.

“We are listening to them, and working with our students’ association to find solutions.

“We have been working since last winter to increase capacity in our own residences, and to secure additional, affordable, university-managed beds in a modern, purpose-built student residence in Dundee, in anticipation of a potential housing squeeze, to ensure that all students have access to housing when term begins.

The reasons for the squeeze on private accommodation in St Andrews this year are entirely beyond the university’s control, and several are common to universities across the country”

St Andrews University

“Accommodation in the St Andrews Dundee residence has been available and offered to students since the spring.

“The reasons for the squeeze on private accommodation in St Andrews this year are entirely beyond the university’s control, and several are common to universities across the country.

“St Andrews currently provides more university-managed accommodation per head of population than almost any other university in the UK. Over 40% of our students live in university residences.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]