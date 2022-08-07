RNLI’s Donnie to make a splash with record Inchkeith Island swim challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
RNLI’s Donnie to make a splash with record Inchkeith Island swim challenge

By Neil Henderson
August 7 2022, 9.00am Updated: August 7 2022, 10.40am
Kinghorn RNLI crew member, Donnie MacLean.
A Fife lifeboat volunteer is attempting to become the first person to swim round Inchkeith Island in the Firth of Forth in a unique charity challenge.

Donnie MacLean, RNLI crew member at Kinghorn station, is taking on the gruelling seven-mile swim, which will include crossing some of Scotland’s busiest shipping lanes.

The 43-year-old plans to swim from Kinghorn beach and round the uninhabited island before heading back to shore on Saturday August 20.

‘First person’ to ever attempt Inchkeith swim

The challenge, which is widely thought never to have been attempted before, comes less than a year after Donnie became the first person to swim to Inchkeith Island and back.

He achieved that feat in September 2021 when he completed the arduous swim in just under three hours.

Donnie will have to battle treacherous tidal currents in the Forth while staying clear of ships and vessels of all sizes.

Donne will try to swim round the island.

In addition, Donnie also faces the threat of jellyfish stings and being struck by floating debris.

Despite the swim being fraught with danger, Donnie is confident he can complete the task.

He told The Courier: “The biggest difficulty will be overcoming the conditions on the far side of the island.

The route Donnie will take on his swim round Inchkeith Island
“I’m aiming to set off at 7.30am in order to reach the far side of the island before 9.30am – the estimated slack tide time – which is the point between high and low tide.

“Winds are also often much stronger at the back of the island as you are getting right out towards the middle of the Forth.

“Once you get round the back of Inchkeith the currents and swell can be much stronger too, so that section of the swim is going to be particularly difficult.

‘I’m hoping I don’t get stung’

“I’ll expect to get pushed about a fair bit but thankfully I’ll have an RNLI support boat accompanying me.”

Donnie admits his main concern is being stung by jellyfish.

“I’ve done a lot of open-water swimming in preparation for the challenge and the waters are full of jellyfish right now,” he said.

“I’m hoping I don’t get stung.”

Money raised will support the RNLI.

Donnie is no stranger to water-based challenges – having completed the task of swimming one million kilometres in a year for charity, five years ago.

His swim to and from Inchkeith Island last raised more than £2,000 for the RNLI which he hopes to better this time via an online fundraising page.

Donnie knows first-hand the importance of the work lifeboat crews do.

First life saved as part of RNLI crew

He added: “I’ve recently been made a member of the boat crew and last month saved my first life in an emergency callout.

“The RNLI relies solely on public donations to exist so every penny will count toward saving lives.”

