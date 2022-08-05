Isle of May to reopen after five-week ban over bird flu fears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Isle of May to reopen after five-week ban over bird flu fears

By Poppy Watson
August 5 2022, 1.33pm Updated: August 5 2022, 3.13pm
The Isle of May.
The Isle of May is to reopen to visitors following a five-week ban due to fears of a bird flu outbreak.

No members of the public have been allowed on the island off the coast of Fife since July 1.

The nature reserve, which is home to 80,000 puffins, was closed to prevent visitors potentially spreading avian flu to the island’s wildlife.

Boat trips have been able to take people to view the Isle of May from a distance but they have not been able to land.

Puffins on the Isle of May.

However, as the breeding season has ended and the majority of seabirds have left the island, NatureScot has announced it will be open to tourists again from Monday, with some health measures in place.

The ban was imposed after “unprecedented numbers” of wild birds were reported dead due to an outbreak of flu in recent months.

NatureScot says it is not yet possible to measure the impact of avian flu on the island’s breeding populations, but confirmed that some species have successfully bred.

Isle of May cliff edges.

A NatureScot statement said: “Visitors to the island will be asked to remain on paths, and biosecurity measures will be in place on boats and on the island.

“The virus has been found to stay on the ground and in bird faeces for a long time, so restricting access to any areas that still have nesting seabirds and taking simple steps to disinfect boots and clean clothing is crucial.”

Seabird colonies on 23 other islands around Scotland remain closed to public landings.

