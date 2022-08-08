Images reveal impact of weather on Fife’s reservoirs as dry spell set to continue

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

New images have revealed the impact of the dry weather on some of Fife’s reservoirs.

Exclusive drone pictures taken by The Courier reveal how water levels are well below normal at sites in the Lomond Hills.

It comes as forecasters expect the dry spell to continue this week – with temperatures in the mid to high 20s.

On Friday it was confirmed parts of Fife have reached the highest level of water scarcity – with locals encouraged to take shorter showers and avoid using hosepipes.

Pictures reveal impact of weather on Fife reservoirs

Courier photographer Steve Brown took the images after monitoring conditions over recent weeks.

He said: “I’ve been looking at the reservoirs for a while.

“The nearest one to where I stay is Holl Reservoir and the levels there aren’t what they should be.

“The reservoir was around 56% full when I visited.

“At the start of last week I was doing a job on the Lowland Hills where I looked over and saw the sandy colour of the water.

“I decided to take the drone with me a couple of days later to see just how low the water levels were.

“I’ve never seen them that low. It was an eye-opener to see how low the reservoirs that lead to the main one were.”

It comes as parts of Fife are set to hit 27°C during the final week of the school summer holidays.

The Met Office says temperatures across the kingdom should have reached the mid-20s by Wednesday with sunny conditions expected widely until Friday.

The weather is set to be cloudier and slightly cooler by the weekend.

Meanwhile Fife-based blogger Ben Dolphin claims August is the warmest he has ever recorded in the kingdom.

One week done in August and it’s already tracking as the warmest August I’ve recorded. This next week looks to be the warmest August week I’ll have recorded. Firmly on track for 15th consecutive anomalously warm month ☹️🤔 #fife — Ben Dolphin 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿❄️🇺🇦 (@CountrysideBen) August 8, 2022

Other parts of Britain are braced for temperatures into the mid-30s later this week, with the heat expected to last for a “prolonged period”.