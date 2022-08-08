Images reveal impact of weather on Fife’s reservoirs as dry spell set to continue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Images reveal impact of weather on Fife’s reservoirs as dry spell set to continue

By Ben MacDonald
August 8 2022, 12.55pm Updated: August 8 2022, 11.30pm
Harperleas Reservoir in Fife following the run of dry weather. Picture Steve Brown
Harperleas Reservoir in Fife following the run of dry weather. Picture Steve Brown

New images have revealed the impact of the dry weather on some of Fife’s reservoirs.

Exclusive drone pictures taken by The Courier reveal how water levels are well below normal at sites in the Lomond Hills.

It comes as forecasters expect the dry spell to continue this week – with temperatures in the mid to high 20s.

On Friday it was confirmed parts of Fife have reached the highest level of water scarcity – with locals encouraged to take shorter showers and avoid using hosepipes.

Pictures reveal impact of weather on Fife reservoirs

Courier photographer Steve Brown took the images after monitoring conditions over recent weeks.

He said: “I’ve been looking at the reservoirs for a while.

Harperleas Reservoir as it normally looks. Image: Google.

How Harperleas Reservoir looks now following the dry spell.

“The nearest one to where I stay is Holl Reservoir and the levels there aren’t what they should be.

“The reservoir was around 56% full when I visited.

“At the start of last week I was doing a job on the Lowland Hills where I looked over and saw the sandy colour of the water.

Ballo Reservoir pictured from a satellite. Image: Google.

Ballo Reservoir’s water levels are now running low.

“I decided to take the drone with me a couple of days later to see just how low the water levels were.

“I’ve never seen them that low. It was an eye-opener to see how low the reservoirs that lead to the main one were.”

Drumain Reservoir in the Lomond Hills. Image: Google.
Drumain Reservoir now.

It comes as parts of Fife are set to hit 27°C during the final week of the school summer holidays.

The Met Office says temperatures across the kingdom should have reached the mid-20s by Wednesday with sunny conditions expected widely until Friday.

The weather is set to be cloudier and slightly cooler by the weekend.

Meanwhile Fife-based blogger Ben Dolphin claims August is the warmest he has ever recorded in the kingdom.

Other parts of Britain are braced for temperatures into the mid-30s later this week, with the heat expected to last for a “prolonged period”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]