Visiting restrictions to relax at Fife hospitals as Covid cases drop

Visiting restrictions at hospitals in Fife are to relax once again after a drop in Covid-19 cases in the area.

Patients at NHS Fife facilities will be allowed two visitors a day from Tuesday.

There was a change to the rules at the end of June with one visitor only allowed each day.

But since then the number of those with coronavirus in Fife’s hospitals and the community has reduced.

What has changed?

From Tuesday, patients in most areas of hospitals in Fife can receive two visitors a day.

In places this cannot be accommodated due to 2m distancing requirements, people will be allowed in one at a time.

Wards or areas with people being treated for Covid-19 will continue with essential visiting only – such as for those receiving end-of-life care.

In children’s, neonatal and maternity wards, any youngsters visiting must be the sibling of the young person in hospital.

NHS Fife says it will keep several hygiene measures in place – such as asking visitors to wear surgical face masks and avoid bringing in gifts such as flowers and food parcels.

The health board is also urging people to test for Covid-19 before attending a hospital by ordering a home test kit online.

But those that have recently had sickness, diarrhoea or cold and flu symptoms are being asked not to attend, even if they test negative for the virus.

Janette Owens, NHS Fife’s director of nursing, said: “With cases of Covid-19 again beginning to reduce, we are pleased to be able to ease visiting restrictions in our hospitals once again.

“We recognise how important visiting is to patients and their families, and throughout the pandemic we have been committed to making visiting as safe, open and accessible as possible, whilst at the same ensuring that we are not placing already vulnerable patients at greater risk of catching the virus.

“The virus hasn’t gone away, however, and visitors have an important role to play in helping us prevent the virus from being brought into our hospitals.

“This means adhering to the hygiene measures in place in our hospitals, using fluid-resistant face masks and hand washing regularly.

“All of these actions help us limit the risk of vulnerable people catching Covid-19, and enables us to make visiting more accessible for everyone.”