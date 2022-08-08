Visiting restrictions to relax at Fife hospitals as Covid cases drop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Visiting restrictions to relax at Fife hospitals as Covid cases drop

By Emma Duncan
August 8 2022, 11.57am
Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.
Visiting restrictions at hospitals in Fife are to relax once again after a drop in Covid-19 cases in the area.

Patients at NHS Fife facilities will be allowed two visitors a day from Tuesday.

There was a change to the rules at the end of June with one visitor only allowed each day.

But since then the number of those with coronavirus in Fife’s hospitals and the community has reduced.

What has changed?

From Tuesday, patients in most areas of hospitals in Fife can receive two visitors a day.

In places this cannot be accommodated due to 2m distancing requirements, people will be allowed in one at a time.

Wards or areas with people being treated for Covid-19 will continue with essential visiting only – such as for those receiving end-of-life care.

In children’s, neonatal and maternity wards, any youngsters visiting must be the sibling of the young person in hospital.

NHS Fife says it will keep several hygiene measures in place – such as asking visitors to wear surgical face masks and avoid bringing in gifts such as flowers and food parcels.

The health board is also urging people to test for Covid-19 before attending a hospital by ordering a home test kit online.

But those that have recently had sickness, diarrhoea or cold and flu symptoms are being asked not to attend, even if they test negative for the virus.

Janette Owens, NHS Fife’s director of nursing, said: “With cases of Covid-19 again beginning to reduce, we are pleased to be able to ease visiting restrictions in our hospitals once again.

“We recognise how important visiting is to patients and their families, and throughout the pandemic we have been committed to making visiting as safe, open and accessible as possible, whilst at the same ensuring that we are not placing already vulnerable patients at greater risk of catching the virus.

“The virus hasn’t gone away, however, and visitors have an important role to play in helping us prevent the virus from being brought into our hospitals.

“This means adhering to the hygiene measures in place in our hospitals, using fluid-resistant face masks and hand washing regularly.

“All of these actions help us limit the risk of vulnerable people catching Covid-19, and enables us to make visiting more accessible for everyone.”

