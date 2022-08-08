Emergency services attend one-car crash near Freuchie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Emergency services have attended a one-car collision on the A92 near Freuchie in Fife.

A Porche crashed at around 5.15pm on Ladybank Road, near the BP petrol station.

Police and paramedics were at the scene but the road remained open.

It is understood a man was given CPR at the scene but his condition is not yet known.

One witness said: “I went to the garage to get petrol when the first ambulance arrived on the scene.

“Paramedics immediately began CPR on the man.

“He was driving a Porsche.”

Police attended Ladybank Road crash

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 5.15pm to a report of a one-car crash at Ladybank Road, Freuchie.

“Officers are in attendance and the road is not closed.”

Scottish Ambulance Service has also been approached for a comment.