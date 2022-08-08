Emergency services attend one-car crash near Freuchie By Hannah Ballantyne August 8 2022, 7.27pm Updated: August 8 2022, 7.57pm 0 A car has crashed on the A92 outside Freuchie, Fife. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Emergency services have attended a one-car collision on the A92 near Freuchie in Fife. A Porche crashed at around 5.15pm on Ladybank Road, near the BP petrol station. Police and paramedics were at the scene but the road remained open. It is understood a man was given CPR at the scene but his condition is not yet known. One witness said: “I went to the garage to get petrol when the first ambulance arrived on the scene. “Paramedics immediately began CPR on the man. “He was driving a Porsche.” Police attended Ladybank Road crash A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 5.15pm to a report of a one-car crash at Ladybank Road, Freuchie. “Officers are in attendance and the road is not closed.” Scottish Ambulance Service has also been approached for a comment. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Three people in hospital and man arrested after crash Two dead and five taken to hospital after head-on crash near East Calder Police response after two car crash temporarily blocks Kirkcaldy street Driver’s lucky escape after car bursts into flames in Kirkcaldy street