Mossmorran: Wildcat strike as hundreds join picket line in pay dispute

Striking workers blocked the main entrance to Fife’s Mossmorran petrochemical plant in a dispute over pay.

Around 250 contractors employed at the Fife Ethylene Plant near Cowdenbeath took part in the wildcat strike on Wednesday.

Workers started gathering at the entrance at 6am, calling on the Engineering Construction Industry Association (ECIA) – which represents contractors – to resume talks for an improved pay offer.

Wildcat strike at Mossmorran

In what was a peaceful demonstration, the road was blocked for a time while those entering the plant were jeered by some strikers.

There were also cheers for passing motorists who sounded their horns in support of those gathered at the main entrance.

Strikers claim the ECIA is refusing to recognise the impact of the cost of living crisis on workers.

A spokesperson for those gathered on the picket line said: “Contractors were deemed essential workers during the pandemic and played a vital part in keeping the Mossmorran plant operating during lockdown.

“We agreed to a pay freeze during that time.

“Since then we have received a 2.5% pay rise in January and will receive 2.5% again in 2023.

“However, due to the extraordinary events beyond our control, inflation is currently running at 11.8% with predictions it could rise to as much as 15% by the start of 2023.

“That effectively gives us a real terms pay cut of 10%.

“What we are now asking for is for some good will to be shown and for the ECIA to acknowledge there is a cost of living crisis which is having a massive effect on everyone.”

Cost of living crisis

Contractors are bound by the terms and conditions of employment for the hourly-paid engineering construction workforce.

But workers who walked out feel those terms, previously agreed by the National Agreement for the Engineering Construction Industry (NAECI), have not kept pace with rising inflation.

“Many employers have acknowledged the difficulties caused by the cost of living crisis and have negotiated pay rises and one-off payments,” said the spokesperson.

“Unfortunately, workers covered by the NAECI and those whose pay mirrors the NAECI are expected to get on with it.”

One contractor, who asked not to be named, said it is time for oil and gas companies to help employees instead of “revelling” in record profits.

He said: “I never missed a shift during the lockdown to keep this plant open.

“Contractors are walking away in their droves to work elsewhere because they are being offer much better hourly rates that what we have.”

Call to renegotiate pay deal

He added: “I bought a house only 12 months ago and many others have families.

“We want the ECIA to start by acknowledging the difficulties being faced by workers across the country and at least get back around the table.

“So far, however, they’ve point blank refused and that is just not sustainable as the cost of living crisis continues to get worse.”

Those gathered at the gates say the wildcat strike is the just the first, with more industrial action planned unless a solution can be found.

An spokesperson for Exxonmobil, which operates the FEP site at Mossmorran said: “We understand this nationwide unofficial protest is being undertaken at locations across the UK by employees of contracting companies.

‘’While operations at Fife Ethylene Plant are unaffected, we would encourage all parties to engage in dialogue.’’

The ECIA did not respond to a request for comment.