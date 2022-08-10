Mossmorran: Wildcat strike as hundreds join picket line in pay dispute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mossmorran: Wildcat strike as hundreds join picket line in pay dispute

By Neil Henderson and Amie Flett
August 10 2022, 11.29am Updated: August 10 2022, 6.08pm
Striking workers blocked the main entrance to Fife’s Mossmorran petrochemical plant in a dispute over pay.

Around 250 contractors employed at the Fife Ethylene Plant near Cowdenbeath took part in the wildcat strike on Wednesday.

Workers started gathering at the entrance at 6am, calling on the Engineering Construction Industry Association (ECIA) – which represents contractors – to resume talks for an improved pay offer.

Wildcat strike at Mossmorran

In what was a peaceful demonstration, the road was blocked for a time while those entering the plant were jeered by some strikers.

There were also cheers for passing motorists who sounded their horns in support of those gathered at the main entrance.

Strikers claim the ECIA is refusing to recognise the impact of the cost of living crisis on workers.

A spokesperson for those gathered on the picket line said: “Contractors were deemed essential workers during the pandemic and played a vital part in keeping the Mossmorran plant operating during lockdown.

“We agreed to a pay freeze during that time.

“Since then we have received a 2.5% pay rise in January and will receive 2.5% again in 2023.

“However, due to the extraordinary events beyond our control, inflation is currently running at 11.8% with predictions it could rise to as much as 15% by the start of 2023.

“That effectively gives us a real terms pay cut of 10%.

“What we are now asking for is for some good will to be shown and for the ECIA to acknowledge there is a cost of living crisis which is having a massive effect on everyone.”

Cost of living crisis

Contractors are bound by the terms and conditions of employment for the hourly-paid engineering construction workforce.

But workers who walked out feel those terms, previously agreed by the National Agreement for the Engineering Construction Industry (NAECI), have not kept pace with rising inflation.

“Many employers have acknowledged the difficulties caused by the cost of living crisis  and have negotiated pay rises and one-off payments,” said the spokesperson.

“Unfortunately, workers covered by the NAECI and those whose pay mirrors the NAECI are expected to get on with it.”

One contractor, who asked not to be named, said it is time for oil and gas companies to help employees instead of “revelling” in record profits.

He said: “I never missed a shift during the lockdown to keep this plant open.

“Contractors are walking away in their droves to work elsewhere because they are being offer much better hourly rates that what we have.”

Call to renegotiate pay deal

He added: “I bought a house only 12 months ago and many others have families.

“We want the ECIA to start by acknowledging the difficulties being faced by workers across the country and at least get back around the table.

“So far, however, they’ve point blank refused and that is just not sustainable as the cost of living crisis continues to get worse.”

Those gathered at the gates say the wildcat strike is the just the first, with more industrial action planned unless a solution can be found.

An spokesperson for Exxonmobil, which operates the FEP site at Mossmorran said: “We understand this nationwide unofficial protest is being undertaken at locations across the UK by employees of contracting companies.

‘’While operations at Fife Ethylene Plant are unaffected, we would encourage all parties to engage in dialogue.’’

The ECIA did not respond to a request for comment.

