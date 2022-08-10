Four crews battle large field fire in Kennoway

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Emergency service crews are tackling what they describe as “a large field fire” on open ground in Kennoway.

Four fire crews have been despatched to open land next to Castle Terrace in the Fife village, near the A916.

The fire broke out shortly before 3pm on Wednesday.

Two appliances were originally sent from Methil and Kirkcaldy but due to the scale of the fire a second Kirkcaldy vehicle was sent, as well as one from St Andrews.

Plumes of smoke are billowing from the field, and a large stretch of land is ablaze.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received the alert to a large fire on open land close to Castle Terrace in Kennoway at 2.45pm on Wednesday.

“On arrival crews found a large field fire behind the petrol station on Sandy Brae.

“Two crews from Methil and Kirkcaldy stations were sent and are currently attending to the fire.

“A second appliance has now been sent from Kirkcaldy station while a fourth is en route from St Andrews.”

The blaze comes less than 24 hours after fire crews battled for more than four hours to bring a large fire under control on farmland in Ceres, north east Fife.

More to follow.