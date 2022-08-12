Red Hot Chilli Pipers to entertain at this year’s Scottish Coal Carrying Championship in Kelty

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland’s only coal carrying championship returns to the streets of Kelty in a fortnight, with the Red Hot Chilli Pipers leading the entertainment.

The world-famous bagpipe band will take to the stage after the bizarre event, which attracts up to 5,000 spectators in the Fife village.

It sees hardy competitors heft heavy bags of coal along the Main Street.

And it is so gruelling many don’t complete the course, with some known to collapse along the way.

A test of both athleticism and endurance, men have to heave 50kg bags onto their backs before attempting a 1km run.

Women carry 25kg and there are smaller bags for the children’s race.

And the route includes a steep incline known locally as hell hill.

‘The place will be rocking’

The Scottish Coal Carrying Championship – also known as the Kelty Coal Race – is one of only two in the world and the only one in Scotland.

And the August 27 event is going retro this year with two brand new competitions.

The Scottish Draughts Championship will run during the same weekend.

Plus, organiser Michael Boyle is launching a gird and cleek race.

The gird and cleek was a popular 19th century game where youngsters pushed an iron wheel along with a stick.

And a practice session will take place in a local park on Monday to help competitors get the hang of it.

Michael is excited as the countdown to the championship begins.

“The place will be rocking,” he said.

“Even if it’s half as good as last year’s event, it will be brilliant.

“It’s the 23rd year celebrating the history and heritage of coal in Kelty.

“We’ve introduced some new additions this year, which we hope people will get behind.”

Street market, funfair and entertainment at Kelty coal race

The fun kicks off at noon, when Kelty Main Street will be closed to traffic.

DJs, singers and dancers will warm up the crowd while the competitors prepare.

And there will also be a street market and a funfair.

Meanwhile, heritage buses will take visitors on tours of the area.

The musical entertainment at the community centre starts after the races.

Last year’s event was headlined by 90s boyband East 17.

Then, at 7.30pm, there is a special showing of The Happy Lands – a film depicting the struggles of a Fife mining community during the 1926 general strike.

Further information is available on the Scottish Coal Carrying Championship Facebook page.