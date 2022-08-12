Red Hot Chilli Pipers to entertain at this year’s Scottish Coal Carrying Championship in Kelty

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Red Hot Chilli Pipers to entertain at this year’s Scottish Coal Carrying Championship in Kelty

By Claire Warrender
August 12 2022, 5.58am Updated: August 12 2022, 6.09am
The Scottish Coal Carrying Championship is a gruelling event. Picture Steve Brown/DCTMedia.
The Scottish Coal Carrying Championship is a gruelling event. Picture Steve Brown/DCTMedia.

Scotland’s only coal carrying championship returns to the streets of Kelty in a fortnight, with the Red Hot Chilli Pipers leading the entertainment.

The world-famous bagpipe band will take to the stage after the bizarre event, which attracts up to 5,000 spectators in the Fife village.

It sees hardy competitors heft heavy bags of coal along the Main Street.

Last year's men's winner Wallace Nelson, from Kelty.
Last year’s men’s winner Wallace Nelson, from Kelty. Picture Steve Brown / DCT Media.

And it is so gruelling many don’t complete the course, with some known to collapse along the way.

A test of both athleticism and endurance, men have to heave 50kg bags onto their backs before attempting a 1km run.

Women carry 25kg and there are smaller bags for the children’s race.

And the route includes a steep incline known locally as hell hill.

‘The place will be rocking’

The Scottish Coal Carrying Championship – also known as the Kelty Coal Race –  is one of only two in the world and the only one in Scotland.

And the August 27 event is going retro this year with two brand new competitions.

The Scottish Draughts Championship will run during the same weekend.

Plus, organiser Michael Boyle is launching a gird and cleek race.

There will be a gird and cleek race for the first time.

The gird and cleek was a popular 19th century game where youngsters pushed an iron wheel along with a stick.

And a practice session will take place in a local park on Monday to help competitors get the hang of it.

Michael is excited as the countdown to the championship begins.

“The place will be rocking,” he said.

“Even if it’s half as good as last year’s event, it will be brilliant.

The popular Kelty coal race attracted 5,000 spectators last year.
The popular Kelty coal race attracted 5,000 spectators last year. Picture Steve Brown / DCT Media.

“It’s the 23rd year celebrating the history and heritage of coal in Kelty.

“We’ve introduced some new additions this year, which we hope people will get behind.”

Street market, funfair and entertainment at Kelty coal race

The fun kicks off at noon, when Kelty Main Street will be closed to traffic.

DJs, singers and dancers will warm up the crowd while the competitors prepare.

And there will also be a street market and a funfair.

Meanwhile, heritage buses will take visitors on tours of the area.

The musical entertainment at the community centre starts after the races.

Last year’s event was headlined by 90s boyband East 17.

Then, at 7.30pm, there is a special showing of The Happy Lands – a film depicting the struggles of a Fife mining community during the 1926 general strike.

Further information is available on the Scottish Coal Carrying Championship Facebook page.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]