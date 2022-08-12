Several Fife farmers banned from abstracting water as supplies reach ‘critical’ level

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Several Fife farmers banned from abstracting water as supplies reach ‘critical’ level

By Bryan Copland
August 12 2022, 8.07am Updated: August 12 2022, 8.20am
A Fife farm field being watered.
A Fife farm field being watered.

Several Fife farmers are being banned from abstracting water as supplies have reached “critical” levels.

Environment watchdog Sepa is suspending the vast majority of licences for water abstraction in mid and north Fife from midnight on Saturday, due to river and groundwater levels.

It comes after the River Eden catchment area reached significant scarcity levels last week – the highest category.

Sepa says the situation is “getting worse with the hot and dry weather continuing”.

Vast majority of farmers in River Eden area affected

Abstraction involves using natural sources such as rivers and their tributaries to water fields – and is particularly important for vegetable farmers.

A statement from Sepa said: “A temporary suspension on water abstraction licences is being imposed from midnight on Saturday August 13 for the vast majority of farmers in the River Eden catchment to allow levels to recover.

“We’re working with Scottish Government to assess the options around soft fruit production, which is a perennial crop and typically has more efficient irrigation methods and a lower water impact.”

The organisation says the suspensions will be lifted “as soon as conditions improve”.

Crop yields could be cut by 50% due to water ban

Iain Brown, horticulture spokesman for the National Farmers’ Union Scotland, told the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland programme on Friday: “Our primary harvest at the moment is focused on broccoli and cauliflower, and we’ve got a big challenge at the moment of putting enough water on these crops [so] that we can have a sustainable yield, and have the correct quality for our retailers.

“We’ve got an imminent ban on surface water abstraction and three-quarters of the water that cauliflower and broccoli growers use is from that source of water.

“At the moment our yields are 30% below our budget and with a water ban, that could go up to 50% less yield.”

The ban comes after drone images taken by The Courier revealed the impact of the hot weather on reservoirs in Fife’s Lomond Hills.

Harperleas Reservoir in the Lomond Hills is running low.

The shortage has also led to Scottish Water asking people in Fife to take shorter showers and avoid using hosepipes.

David Harley, interim chief officer circular economy for SEPA, said: “Having to impose suspensions on water abstractions underlines the severity of the conditions being experienced in the east of Scotland this summer.

“It is not a step we take lightly, but the evidence is clear, and it is one we can no longer avoid.

“We’re working closely with Scottish farmers to ensure the sustainability of local water environments for all who rely on them.

“Without action, there is a substantial risk of impacts on fish populations, natural habitats and longer-term damage to watercourses.

“With climate change leading to water scarcity becoming a more regular occurrence, we are also working to help businesses plan longer-term for these conditions.

“We remain in continuous dialogue with sectors reliant on water and work with them all year round on ways to become more resilient, protecting the environment as well as their own operations.”

