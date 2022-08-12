Several Fife farmers banned from abstracting water as supplies reach ‘critical’ level

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Several Fife farmers are being banned from abstracting water as supplies have reached “critical” levels.

Environment watchdog Sepa is suspending the vast majority of licences for water abstraction in mid and north Fife from midnight on Saturday, due to river and groundwater levels.

It comes after the River Eden catchment area reached significant scarcity levels last week – the highest category.

Sepa says the situation is “getting worse with the hot and dry weather continuing”.

Vast majority of farmers in River Eden area affected

Abstraction involves using natural sources such as rivers and their tributaries to water fields – and is particularly important for vegetable farmers.

A statement from Sepa said: “A temporary suspension on water abstraction licences is being imposed from midnight on Saturday August 13 for the vast majority of farmers in the River Eden catchment to allow levels to recover.

“We’re working with Scottish Government to assess the options around soft fruit production, which is a perennial crop and typically has more efficient irrigation methods and a lower water impact.”

The organisation says the suspensions will be lifted “as soon as conditions improve”.

Crop yields could be cut by 50% due to water ban

Iain Brown, horticulture spokesman for the National Farmers’ Union Scotland, told the BBC’s Good Morning Scotland programme on Friday: “Our primary harvest at the moment is focused on broccoli and cauliflower, and we’ve got a big challenge at the moment of putting enough water on these crops [so] that we can have a sustainable yield, and have the correct quality for our retailers.

“We’ve got an imminent ban on surface water abstraction and three-quarters of the water that cauliflower and broccoli growers use is from that source of water.

“At the moment our yields are 30% below our budget and with a water ban, that could go up to 50% less yield.”

The ban comes after drone images taken by The Courier revealed the impact of the hot weather on reservoirs in Fife’s Lomond Hills.

The shortage has also led to Scottish Water asking people in Fife to take shorter showers and avoid using hosepipes.

David Harley, interim chief officer circular economy for SEPA, said: “Having to impose suspensions on water abstractions underlines the severity of the conditions being experienced in the east of Scotland this summer.

“It is not a step we take lightly, but the evidence is clear, and it is one we can no longer avoid.

“We’re working closely with Scottish farmers to ensure the sustainability of local water environments for all who rely on them.

Water abstraction licences suspended to protect the sustainability of local environments as river and groundwater levels become critical in the east of Scotland. Read more about the current situation https://t.co/EDECR3QaGW pic.twitter.com/1IOF1PISWV — Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) (@ScottishEPA) August 12, 2022

“Without action, there is a substantial risk of impacts on fish populations, natural habitats and longer-term damage to watercourses.

“With climate change leading to water scarcity becoming a more regular occurrence, we are also working to help businesses plan longer-term for these conditions.

“We remain in continuous dialogue with sectors reliant on water and work with them all year round on ways to become more resilient, protecting the environment as well as their own operations.”