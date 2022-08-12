Full steam ahead as St Andrews Model Railway Exhibition prepares to welcome 1,300 enthusiasts this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Full steam ahead as St Andrews Model Railway Exhibition prepares to welcome 1,300 enthusiasts this weekend

By Claire Warrender
August 12 2022, 12.03pm
The St Andrews Model Railway Exhibition takes place on Saturday and Sunday.
The St Andrews Model Railway Exhibition takes place on Saturday and Sunday.

Up to 1,300 railway enthusiasts are on track to visit St Andrews this weekend for a popular annual exhibition.

The East Neuk Model Railway Club has planned an impressive display of tracks and engines from a bygone age.

Locals can take a trip down memory lane thanks to layouts of the old St Andrews and Guardbridge railway from the 1950s.

Part of the East Neuk club's layout for the St Andrews Model Railway Exhibition.
Part of the East Neuk club’s layout for the St Andrews Model Railway Exhibition.

The real track closed in 1965.

And clubs from further afield will show off their own displays of real railway lines in miniature form.

Exhibition manager Arran Aird has been a member of the Pittenweem-based East Neuk club for 26 years.

And he says there is still a strong interest in the annual shows.

According to Arran, audiences are far more diverse now than in days gone by when railway connoisseurs were almost exclusively male.

“We get a lot of women and girls coming now and there’s plenty for kids too,” he said.

Clubs from across the UK taking part in St Andrews Model Railway Exhibition

This year the offering includes a Lego railway that youngsters can play with.

And there will be 10 working layouts thanks to the involvement of model railway clubs from Cupar, Glenrothes and Perth.

Clubs from Bradford and Hull are also travelling hundreds of miles to St Andrews to show off their own offerings.

Another of the East Neuk club’s displays at the St Andrews exhibition.

Arran added: “The show has been going for 26 years and I’ve been involved for 25.

“It’s really popular and usually attracts between 1,100 and 1,300 people over the course of the weekend.

“There really is a lot of interest out there.

“I grew up playing with trains and model railways so it’s been a lifelong hobby for me.”

The St Andrews Model Railway Exhibition was originally held in Madras College, South Street, before moving to St Andrews Town Hall, which is currently closed.

This year’s event will take place in the student’s union in St Mary’s Place on Saturday and Sunday.

It runs from 10am to 5.30pm on Saturday and 10.30 to 5pm on Sunday.

Entry is £5 for adults, £2.50 for children and £12.50 for a family.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]