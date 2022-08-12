Thunderstorm warnings issued for Tayside and Fife could bring flood disruption

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Thunderstorm warnings issued for Tayside and Fife could bring flood disruption

By Poppy Watson
August 12 2022, 3.10pm Updated: August 12 2022, 4.05pm
Thunderstorms could lead to floods across Scotland on Sunday and Monday.
Homes and businesses in Tayside and Fife could be flooded as thunderstorms sweep Scotland on Sunday and Monday, the Met Office has warned.

A yellow weather warning issued by the forecaster says rain, hail and lightning may result in travel chaos with the cancellation of transport services and road closures.

The heatwave will give way as thunderstorms develop across most of the country on Sunday, with the yellow warning coming into effect from noon.

From Monday morning, the yellow warning will expand to further parts of the country and end just before midnight.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across most of Scotland.

It comes as several Fife farmers are banned by Sepa from abstracting water due to “critical” supply levels.

The environment watchdog is suspending the vast majority of licences for water abstraction in mid and north Fife from midnight on Saturday.

It follows a hot spell of weather, which saw parts of Tayside and Fife hit 26°C on Wednesday and Thursday.

What to expect

While some parts of Scotland will stay dry, the Met Office says “hit-and-miss” thunderstorms could bring disruption in places.

As well as a chance that homes and businesses may be “flooded quickly”, it is possible they could be damaged by floodwater, lightning strikes, hail and strong winds.

The extreme weather conditions could lead to delays and cancellations to train and bus services.

In addition, spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and road closures.

There is also a “slight chance” of power cuts.

Thunderstorms on Sunday and Monday could see transport services cancelled and roads closed.

The Met Office’s warning states: “There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

“Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

“There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.”

