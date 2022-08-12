Levenmouth picnic protest planned as cyclists and walkers rail against level crossing closures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Levenmouth picnic protest planned as cyclists and walkers rail against level crossing closures

By Claire Warrender
August 12 2022, 4.44pm Updated: August 12 2022, 5.46pm
Doubledykes crossing will close when Levenmouth rail link opens.
Dozens of people are expected to defy a safety warning with a protest picnic on the site of the new Levenmouth railway line this weekend.

Walkers and cyclists are angry at the imminent closure of all existing crossings over the five-mile stretch of track.

Almost 900 people have signed a petition against the move by Network Rail, amid fears they will be forced to make huge detours when the area is fenced off.

Walkers and cyclists have been told they can no longer use Doubledykes crossing.

And many intend to ignore a request to immediately stop using the area by gathering to eat lunch on Saturday.

The Levenmouth railway picnic protest has been organised at Doubledykes crossing from 12.30pm to 1.30pm.

Participants aim to show the company the ancient rights of way are still well used and loved by the community.

Cyclist Gavin Harrower, who launched the petition against the closure in June, said he still intended to attend the picnic.

“We’re told fencing will be going up imminently,” he said,

“Whether it will be fenced off before we get there, I don’t know.

“But we’re certainly not going to be able to use it for much longer.

“The call has gone out to walking and cycling groups so I expect a lot of people to turn up.”

‘The public should not now be using the area’

The crossings serviced the original Leven to Thornton line, which closed to passenger trains in the 1960s.

And they have been used as rights of way by locals ever since.

However, Network Rail says people will no longer be able to cross the tracks as work on the railway progresses.

And it is already urging them to find alternative routes.

The Levenmouth railway picnic protest  will still go ahead, despite the warning.
The company has announced work to create the first mile of track is now complete and construction of the second mile is about to begin.

Engineering trains will shortly begin using the the finished section to help deliver the next phase of work.

Network Rail said people should not now be using the area to avoid coming into contact with trains and machinery.

Gavin said Network Rail had never mentioned closing the crossings during the planning of the new railway line.

Gavin Harrower launched the petition over the Levenmouth rail link crossings closure.
“We could have looked for a solution but it’s hard to change things once they’re in place,” he said.

“The ideal scenario would be a wee bridge across it but Network Rail won’t even consider it.”

Gavin has now raised the issue with the Scottish Government and is waiting for a reply.

Levenmouth railway picnic protest follows safety warning

Levenmouth rail link project manager Joe Mulvenna said he was delighted with the progress made so far.

“Various elements of work are under way all across the route and activity is set to ramp up even further in the coming months,” he said.

“We are asking people who have previously used the area to walk dogs, for leisure or for exercise to please find an alternative.

“Increased work activity means more vehicle movements and the first mile section will be a live railway and so very dangerous.

“Our priority is safety, both of the local people and for those working hard to deliver the project.

“And the best way to promote safety is by asking local people not to continue to use the railway corridor.”

