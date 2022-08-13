Fire crews tackle blaze at disused church in Kirkcaldy

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fire crews have been called to tackle a blaze at a disused church in Kirkcaldy on Saturday.

The alarm was raised after smoke was seen coming from the rear of the property in Ramsey Road in the Lang Toun at around 3pm.

Two fire appliances, one from nearby Kirkcaldy station and another from Methil were despatched.

Police are also at the scene and the immediate area has been cordoned off.

A spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We received an alert to a fire at a derelict building in Ramsey Road, Kirkcaldy at 3.14pm on Saturday, August 13.

“Two fire appliances, one from Kirkcaldy and a second from Methil station were despatched.

“On arrival, crews found a fire to the rear of the property.

“One appliance remains at the scene as efforts continue to ensure the fire is not reignited.”