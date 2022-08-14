VIDEO: Kirkcaldy streets left flooded after torrential downpour By Neil Henderson August 14 2022, 8.07pm Updated: August 14 2022, 9.39pm 0 Kirkcaldy streets left flooded after torrential downpour. (Images: Fife Jammer Location). [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from The Courier Nine dead in Seoul after torrential rain turns streets into rivers Thunderstorms to hit England on Thursday as Met Office issues weather warning South Asia floods hampering access to food and clean water Burst water pipe floods Kirkcaldy street