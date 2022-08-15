Work begins on new council housing development near Cowdenbeath Golf Club

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Work has begun on the construction of a new affordable housing estate close to Cowdenbeath Golf Club.

The new, 97-home development on Lochgelly Road in Lumphinnans is on what was previously open land.

It will consist of a mixture of homes with up to six bedrooms, including bungalows, terraced and semi-detached properties.

Some of the homes will be specially designed to accommodate disabled residents and wheelchair users.

It forms one of the final projects from Fife Council’s Phase 3 Affordable Housing Programme.

The initiative has delivered 3,500 new affordable houses across the kingdom as part of a partnership between the council and developer First Endeavour LLP.

The council says it plans on investing £90 million into a programme of housebuilding over the next two years, with hopes of constructing 500 further homes by June 2024.

Councillor Judy Hamilton, who has marked construction of the new development by laying a brick on one of the properties, said: “Fife Council is absolutely committed to supplying warmer, drier and healthier homes in communities in Fife where they are really needed.

“The mix of house types and sizes means we can provide houses to meet the needs of many different households and improve their quality of life.

“Fife Council’s affordable housing programme is one of the biggest in Scotland and as well as providing more housing, the programme is also about creating jobs and apprenticeships, supporting the Fife economy and the construction industry.”