Work begins on new council housing development near Cowdenbeath Golf Club

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Work begins on new council housing development near Cowdenbeath Golf Club

By Neil Henderson
August 15 2022, 12.37pm Updated: August 15 2022, 1.53pm
An artist's impression of how the finished homes will look.
An artist's impression of how the finished homes will look.

Work has begun on the construction of a new affordable housing estate close to Cowdenbeath Golf Club.

The new, 97-home development on Lochgelly Road in Lumphinnans is on what was previously open land.

It will consist of a mixture of homes with up to six bedrooms, including bungalows, terraced and semi-detached properties.

The site will consist of 97 new properties.

Some of the homes will be specially designed to accommodate disabled residents and wheelchair users.

It forms one of the final projects from Fife Council’s Phase 3 Affordable Housing Programme.

The initiative has delivered 3,500 new affordable houses across the kingdom as part of a partnership between the council and developer First Endeavour LLP.

The site is located next to Cowdenbeath Golf Club.

The council says it plans on investing £90 million into a programme of housebuilding over the next two years, with hopes of constructing 500 further homes by June 2024.

Councillor Judy Hamilton, who has marked construction of the new development by laying a brick on one of the properties, said: “Fife Council is absolutely committed to supplying warmer, drier and healthier homes in communities in Fife where they are really needed.

Councillor Judy Hamilton laying a brick on one of the new homes.

“The mix of house types and sizes means we can provide houses to meet the needs of many different households and improve their quality of life.

“Fife Council’s affordable housing programme is one of the biggest in Scotland and as well as providing more housing, the programme is also about creating jobs and apprenticeships, supporting the Fife economy and the construction industry.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Fife

Fire crews attending to a fire in a building on Hill street, behind Kirkcaldy High street.
Firefighters battle blaze at the back of Kirkcaldy High street
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Domestic violence Picture shows; Logan Peattie. Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 16/08/2022
Fife man mowed down partner and locked her in car during campaign of abuse
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Double child rapist Picture shows; Paul MacKenzie. Fife. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Fife child rapist admits campaign of abuse against two exes
Post Thumbnail
LISTEN: How today's Conservative leadership husting in Perth could be affected by Liz Truss'…
Courier News - Dundee - Sheanne Mulholland story - CR0037428 - Pics of a group of young school kids in their uniform, for an article on schools going back. The friends are all starting P1 together at Seaview Primary School in Monifieth. Kids are Felix Mulholland, Aria Whyte, Annabel Dickie, Aurla Wilson, and Lewis (I think his surname is Croll but you will need to check this). Picture Shows; soon to be school chums - l to r - Lewis Croll, Felix Mulholland, Annabel Dickie and Aurla Wilson, Ashludie Park, Lorne Street, Monifieth, 15th August 2022, Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
Meet some of the excited children starting school in Tayside and Fife
0
Inverkeithing is one of only two Tayside and Fife stations being served.
ScotRail reveals impact of latest rail strike on Tayside and Fife services
0
Concern is growing for missing Fife man Ross Mclean.
Police appeal for public's help in finding missing man, 34, from Glenrothes
Lightning in Forth Crescent, Dundee. Picture by Craig Doogan Photography & Digital Art.
Pictures as thunder and lightning cause chaos on Tayside and Fife
0
Lightning in Perth (L) and flooding in Kirkcaldy (R).
Roads flooded and trains disrupted as storms batter Tayside and Fife
0
Kirkcaldy streets left flooded after torrential downpour. (Images: Fife Jammer Location).
VIDEO: Kirkcaldy streets left flooded after torrential downpour
0

More from The Courier

Key man: Levitt
Dylan Levitt injury update as Dundee United sweat over ex-Manchester United starlet
0
5 things you need to know about the next prime minister after Perth leader…
Fire crews attending to a fire in a building on Hill street, behind Kirkcaldy High street.
Firefighters battle blaze at the back of Kirkcaldy High street
Police vehicles and an ambulance attending the incident near Forgandenny.
Multiple emergency services called to 'disturbance' at rural property south of Perth
Flooding at Elliot Links last November.
12 weeks of work to fix flooding on Arbroath cycle path gets under way
0
Rachel Amery Story - CR0037413 - The seventh Conservative leadership election hustings taking place at Perth Concert Hall and is hosted by Colin Mackay. Picture shows protests outside the concert hall -- Perth Concert Hall, Horsecross Plaza, Mill Street, Perth - Tuesday 16th August 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Conservative supporters pelted with eggs in Perth as Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak prepare…