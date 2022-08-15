Police appeal for public’s help in finding missing man, 34, from Glenrothes

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have appealed for the public’s help in finding a 34-year-old man who has been reported missing from Glenrothes.

Concern is growing for Ross Mclean, who was last seen in the Balgonie Place area of the Fife town on Sunday afternoon.

A statement from Police Scotland said: “Ross is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall, of slim build, with short brown hair with some facial hair.

“When last seen he was wearing a blue Carhartt sweatshirt, khaki green baseball cap, white Vans t-shirt, black Adidas shorts with white stripes, black Adidas socks and navy blue Adidas shoes with white stripes.

“Anyone who may have seen Ross since this time, or who has any information on his whereabouts, is urged to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 4177 of August 14.”