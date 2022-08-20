Kirkcaldy half marathon: Road closures revealed as 700 runners sign up

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The public is being warned of road closures next weekend as the Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival hits the streets.

A series of rolling closures and parking restrictions will be in place along the route of the half marathon on the Sunday.

It follows the festival’s 10k run on the Saturday.

Race director Dave Morton said locals should not be inconvenienced for too long.

And he urged people to come out onto the streets to support the 700 runners.

The half marathon will follow an almost identical route to the 2019 event.

It will take in some of Kirkcaldy’s most famous landmarks, including Beveridge Park, Ravenscraig Park and Dunnikier Park.

And they will also travel part of the coastal path, through Dysart and past the Port Brae.

The final few miles will take in Kirkcaldy’s refurbished waterfront, where there is a flat, measured mile.

Race times and road closures

The first Kirkcaldy half marathon in 27 years was launched in 2019.

But it had to be called off the following year due to the Covid lockdown.

And in 2021 organisers managed to stage a smaller but equally tough event involving a 10k trail race.

However, this year they have combined the two and turned it into a two-day event.

Both Kirkcaldy Parks Running Festival races will start and finish at Beveridge Park.

The trail race through the woods will start at 2pm on the Saturday and is expected to finish by 4pm.

No road closures will be in the place for that event.

Meanwhile, the half marathon starts at 10am the following day.

The road closures will start from 9.45am at Oriel Road, which will reopen after the last runner has passed.

That system will continue throughout the route.

In addition, marshalls will man stop/go signs on Chapel Level (near the crematorium) and the Esplanade to allow competitors to cross the road.

Dave said: “We’re trying to keep the closures to a minimum.

“People have had plenty of notice so hopefully they’ll come out of their houses to cheer the runners on as they pass.

“The longest road closure will be Milton Road, which is right at the end of the race when runners are more spread out.”

Anyone willing to help out next weekend can email volunteer.kprf@outlook.com