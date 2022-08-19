Drivers face diversion on A92 in north-east Fife during roadworks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Drivers face diversion on A92 in north-east Fife during roadworks

By Amie Flett
August 19 2022, 8.01pm Updated: August 19 2022, 8.22pm
The Forgan Roundabout. Image: Google.
The Forgan Roundabout. Image: Google.

Drivers on the A92 in north-east Fife face a diversion later this month during roadworks.

The project gets under way for five nights from August 28 to allow for a safety barrier to be installed on the road.

All works are expected to be complete by 6.30am Friday September 2, subject to weather conditions.

What restrictions will be in place?

  • Sunday August 28 and Monday August 29, 7.30pm-6.30am (two nights): The A92 southbound road will be closed after Forgan Roundabout with motorists diverted to Melville Lodges Roundabout via the A914, A919, and A91. Localised speed restrictions will be in place on the A92 northbound during this time.
Overnight diversion route.
  • Tuesday August 30 to Thursday September 1, 7.30pm-6.30am (three nights): A lane closure on the A92 southbound with temporary traffic lights in place. Drivers will have access to the A92 northbound lane.

The project is the culmination of work to install barriers on the A92 between Newport-on-Tay and Lindifferon.

A Bear Scotland spokesperson said: “This road safety project south of Forgan Roundabout will continue to ensure the safety of motorists on this section of the A92.

“The traffic management proposed is essential in ensuring the safety of roadworkers and motorists whilst works are under way.

“We have taken steps to minimise disruption by conducting the works overnight and by removing traffic management outwith working hours.”

