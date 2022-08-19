Drivers face diversion on A92 in north-east Fife during roadworks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Drivers on the A92 in north-east Fife face a diversion later this month during roadworks.

The project gets under way for five nights from August 28 to allow for a safety barrier to be installed on the road.

All works are expected to be complete by 6.30am Friday September 2, subject to weather conditions.

What restrictions will be in place?

Sunday August 28 and Monday August 29, 7.30pm-6.30am (two nights): The A92 southbound road will be closed after Forgan Roundabout with motorists diverted to Melville Lodges Roundabout via the A914, A919, and A91. Localised speed restrictions will be in place on the A92 northbound during this time.

Tuesday August 30 to Thursday September 1, 7.30pm-6.30am (three nights): A lane closure on the A92 southbound with temporary traffic lights in place. Drivers will have access to the A92 northbound lane.

The project is the culmination of work to install barriers on the A92 between Newport-on-Tay and Lindifferon.

A Bear Scotland spokesperson said: “This road safety project south of Forgan Roundabout will continue to ensure the safety of motorists on this section of the A92.

“The traffic management proposed is essential in ensuring the safety of roadworkers and motorists whilst works are under way.

“We have taken steps to minimise disruption by conducting the works overnight and by removing traffic management outwith working hours.”