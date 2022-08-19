Man airlifted by helicopter after inflatable began to sink near St Andrews

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An emergency rescue was carried out by the RNLI and UK coastguard after a casualty’s inflatable began to sink off the coast of St Andrews.

Two Broughty Ferry RNLI lifeboats were launched at around 6.15pm on Friday to reports of a man on an inflatable that had began losing air and was at risk of sinking.

The lifeboat crew recovered the casualty at St Andrews Bay and he was then transferred onto a coastguard helicopter.

The helicopter transported the man to Dundee airport where he was then passed onto the Scottish Ambulance Service.

It was initially believed that the man in difficulty was on a paddleboard, but the coastguard later confirmed it was an inflatable.

Casualty understood to be ‘safe and well’

It is understood the man is “safe and well” but it has not been confirmed if he was taken to hospital.

A spokesperson for the UK coastguard said: “There had been a guy out on an inflatable of some sort which had began losing air and was at risk of sinking.

“Both Broughty Ferry lifeboat all weather lifeboat and inshore lifeboat were launched as well as a coastguard helicopter from Prestwick and coastguard rescue teams from Dundee and St Andrews.

“The casualty was recovered by Broughty Ferry inshore life boat, transferring onto the all weather boat and further transferred onto the coastguard helicopter.

“He was taken by helicopter to Dundee airport and transported into the care of the Scottish Ambulance Service.

“We were initially under the impression it was a paddleboarder but it was later uncovered that the man was floating on an inflatable.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service have been approached for comment.