Family of missing Ross McLean informed as body found near Glenrothes By Amie Flett August 19 2022, 7.52pm Updated: August 19 2022, 8.47pm The family of missing Ross McLean have been informed. The family of missing man, Ross McLean, have been informed after a body was found near Glenrothes. The body was found near Glenrothes just before 5pm on Friday. Police say investigations into the circumstances are ongoing. Police launched an appeal for the missing 34-year-old during the week after he was last seen in the Balgonie Place area of Glenrothes on Sunday afternoon. 'Enquiries ongoing' A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "At around 4.45pm on Friday the body of a man was found near to Glenrothes. "Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances. "Formal identification has yet to take place, but the family of missing person Ross McLean have been informed.