Home News Fife

Lundin Links Hotel demolition: Neighbour’s relief at bittersweet end to ‘iconic landmark’

By Amie Flett
August 25 2022, 5.32am Updated: August 25 2022, 8.19am
Iain Bayne, who lives next door to the Lundin Links Hotel, standing in front of the building before it was destroyed in the blaze.

A relieved neighbour of the Lundin Links Hotel has described the iconic landmark’s pending demolition as a “sad end that has to be done”.

It has been confirmed the derelict hotel will be demolished after it was destroyed in a 17-hour blaze last week.

But the outcome has been described as a “sad end” to the iconic landmark, which had been allowed to fall into disrepair since closing in 2014.

Lundin Links Hotel on fire.

Those living near the abandoned hotel feared for the safety of their homes due to the anti-social behaviour it attracted in recent years.

Police say they are now following a positive line of inquiry into the person responsible for the fire.

Residents feared for their Lundin Links homes

Runrig drummer Iain Bayne, who lives 30 yards away from the derelict building, called the news of its demolition “bittersweet”.

He said: “It really has been a major concern for myself and my immediate neighbours for quite some time.

“We had a fear we might lose our houses but that fear is now gone.”

Iain Bayne at the Lundin Links Hotel before it was destroyed in the fire.

He added: “It really is sad to see the hotel come to an end but it’s the only thing for it.

“That hotel has been at the heart of the community for so many years, it has seen so many marriages, parties and events.

“It was a landmark – for it to be allowed to go to rack and ruin there should be serious questions answered by all involved.

“Why was that allowed to go on for eight years?”

‘I feel much safer now’

Iain, who has lived in Lundin Links for the past eight years, had raised fears in the past due to constant fire-raising and vandalism at the hotel.

“For us that have lived in this street, it has been an absolute nightmare,” Iain said.

“Almost every weekend there was people breaking in.

“It was a regular occurrence, the police were never away from here.

The C-Listed building was destroyed in the blaze.

“I feel much safer now – on the night of the fire, the fire brigade brought hoses into our gardens as a precaution as there were embers coming into the gardens.

“It is a massive relief that that part of the saga has come to an end.

“It’s very sad but it was inevitable.

“My concern is: what’s going to happen after it’s demolished, will it just be left as rubble?”

Fire crews returned to the scene on Wednesday morning after receiving reports of smoke coming from the remnants of the building as a small fire had began in a hotspot area of the main building.

One appliance attended just before 10.30am and left the scene an hour later.

‘Deeply upsetting end to an iconic landmark’

Previous owners of the Lundin Links Hotel, Kapital Residential, had planned to turn the C-Listed building into 35 flats but after constant delays the work never went ahead and the company eventually went into liquidation.

Colin Davidson, councillor for Leven, Kennoway and Largo, said the decision to tear down the hotel was passed onto Historic Environment Scotland and now Kapital Residential’s liquidators, Middlebrooks, have been ordered to demolish it.

Councillor Colin Davidson at Lundin Links Hotel after it was destroyed in the fire.

He said: “We’ve put an order to the liquidators to demolish it as soon as possible and are expecting it to be done as a matter or urgency.

“The liquidators have been very supportive and have been very keen to find a resolution to the problem and have put 24-hour security on the building.

“It’s a sad and deeply upsetting end to an iconic landmark that holds a lot of happy memories for residents in the town.

“But we’ve now got ourselves left with a very dangerous ruin that could kill someone very easily so it’s better for everyone.”

Site to be sold off after demolition

Mr Davidson added the liquidators have confirmed their intention following the demolition of the building is to have the site sold off.

He added: “The site will be cleared and sold as a clear site – the liquidators confirmed that was their intention.

“I hope something really significant goes up because it’s in the heart of the village and that any potential owner of the site works with the villagers to ensure that all wished are considered.”

Middlebrooks did not respond to a request for comment.

