Bin lorries may struggle to access new 44-home Leslie housing development

A controversial plan for 44 affordable houses on the edge of Leslie has been approved, even though the streets may be too narrow for a bin lorry.

Councillors were told the width of the roads within the Kingdom Housing development was not a good enough reason on its own to refuse the application.

Campaigners who presented a 200-signature petition against the Kinross Road application said they were bitterly disappointed with the planning committee’s decision.

And they could not believe the comments about the bin lorry.

Mary Patrick, spokeswoman for the action group set up to oppose the proposal, said the views of the community had been ignored.

“I actually wanted to laugh when they spoke about the bin lorry,” she said.

“You just need one vehicle on one of those internal roads and the binmen wouldn’t be able to get in.”

Parked cars would obstruct refuse vehicle

Fife Council‘s transportation department did not formally object to the application but raised significant concerns.

Officers said bin lorries would have “little room for error” while travelling through the streets.

“A single car parked on-street would effectively obstruct a refuse vehicle,” they said.

Councillors questioned the issue, with Labour member Gordon Pryde stating: “The transportation report suggests that might be rather problematic.

“A car parked on the street could cause an issue.”

However, planning officer Jamie Penman responded: “A refuse vehicle can get round but on some of the turns it’s particularly tight.

“I’m not sure what would happen if a refuse vehicle can’t get round.

“It might be that it wouldn’t go round the full loop of the street.

“Refuse vehicle movements happen in a limited period, probably once a week.

“I’m not sure it’s sufficient reason on its own to suggest the application should be refused.”

Need for affordable housing in Leslie

Some 76 objections were lodged against the development.

Campaigners are unhappy about building on greenfield land next to the cemetery, which is not allocated for housing in the local plan.

And they had called on councillors to “halt urban sprawl”.

However, Mr Penman said there was a real need for affordable housing in the town.

And he added there was no suitable alternative site for the Leslie housing development.

Addressing the objections, he said: “One of the things that came across quite strongly was the impact on views.

“But an individual’s right to a private view can’t be protected by planning policies.

“Whilst it’s located in the countryside, it would be viewed as a minor extension to the settlement boundary which would not raise significant concerns.”

He added that there were no concerns about capacity at any of the schools within the catchment area.

And he said the developer would include a toucan crossing and a new bus stop on the main A911.

Decision ‘unbelievably disappointing’

Mary Patrick said it should be mandatory for councillors on a planning committee to visit application sites before making a decision.

“How else can they understand the spatial layout and possible areas of impact?” she said.

“This decision is unbelievably disappointing.

“Although the committee raised all the issues we put in our objections it was still approved.

“They think in terms of catchment areas.

“But we live in a community and we actually know the day-to-day ebb and flow of traffic and what goes on here.”