Death of missing Glenrothes man Ross McLean not suspicious

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Death of missing Glenrothes man Ross McLean not suspicious

By Alasdair Clark
August 26 2022, 12.29pm
The body found in Glenrothes has been identified as Ross McLean
Police say the body has been identified as Ross McLean

A body found near Glenrothes last week has been identified as missing man Ross McLean.

Police Scotland has confirmed the death is not being treated as suspicious after the discovery last Friday.

Ross went missing on August 14 after he was last seen in the Balgonie Place area of Glenrothes.

Body found during search

An appeal was launched to trace the 34-year-old, but officers later said his family had been informed after a body was found.

A force spokesperson said: “The body of a man found near to Glenrothes on August 19, has been formally identified as missing person Ross McLean.

“Ross’s family have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Fife

Ian Nimmo White in 2013 with the poem he wrote in memory of the Tay Bridge Disaster
Fife and Angus poet Ian Nimmo White to host readings in Glenrothes and Forfar…
Fife-raised piper Cammy Barnes performs at the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo 2022
VIDEO: Fife singer Cammy Barnes 'trumps' his piper father at Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo
0
St Andrews author: What can ancient coffin roads teach us about handling death in…
0
More than 900 people live in Fife Council temporary accommodation
Fife scraps cap on buying back former council houses after dramatic increase in demand
0
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Funeral fraudster Picture shows; Barry Stevenson-Hamilton. Fife. Supplied by Kenny Smith Date; 26/08/2022
Funeral Fraud: Jailed Fife undertaker's criminal past revealed as devastated victims speak out
perth electric bus
Why Perth-based Stagecoach spent £24 million on electric buses as services struggle
0
Beaufort Dive, Glenrothes. Image: Google.
Girl taken to hospital after being hit by car in Glenrothes
The cruise from Rosyth was cancelled - with an alternative trip leaving 500 miles away in Dover.
Couple's golden wedding plans ruined as Fife cruise cancelled - with replacement trip 500…
0
An aerial view of the Lundin Links Hotel following last week's fire.
Lundin Links Hotel: Liquidator to attend public meeting to discuss demolition plans
0
The white residue on Tayport beach was feared to be toilet paper.
'Sewage' found on Tayport beach turns out to be seaweed
0

More from The Courier

Aidan Turner as Doctor Joe O’Loughlin.
Paul Whitelaw: A crime drama with depth in Aidan Turner's Suspect and the return…
Set to face Celtic: Eriksson
Carljohan Eriksson reveals Mark Birighitti pep talk as Dundee United keeper opens up on…
0
Post Thumbnail
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The bliss of a home from home
0
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer has a word with Luke McCowan as he limps off at Ayr United.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer gives update on Luke McCowan injury: 'It's not a good…
0
Ian Nimmo White in 2013 with the poem he wrote in memory of the Tay Bridge Disaster
Fife and Angus poet Ian Nimmo White to host readings in Glenrothes and Forfar…
That's it. Rab's never eating in a restaurant again. It's messy!
RAB MCNEIL: That's it, I'm done with restaurants
0