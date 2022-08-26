Death of missing Glenrothes man Ross McLean not suspicious By Alasdair Clark August 26 2022, 12.29pm Police say the body has been identified as Ross McLean [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A body found near Glenrothes last week has been identified as missing man Ross McLean. Police Scotland has confirmed the death is not being treated as suspicious after the discovery last Friday. Ross went missing on August 14 after he was last seen in the Balgonie Place area of Glenrothes. Body found during search An appeal was launched to trace the 34-year-old, but officers later said his family had been informed after a body was found. A force spokesperson said: “The body of a man found near to Glenrothes on August 19, has been formally identified as missing person Ross McLean. “Ross’s family have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time. “The death is not being treated as suspicious.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Fife Fife and Angus poet Ian Nimmo White to host readings in Glenrothes and Forfar… VIDEO: Fife singer Cammy Barnes 'trumps' his piper father at Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo 0 St Andrews author: What can ancient coffin roads teach us about handling death in… 0 Fife scraps cap on buying back former council houses after dramatic increase in demand 0 Funeral Fraud: Jailed Fife undertaker's criminal past revealed as devastated victims speak out Why Perth-based Stagecoach spent £24 million on electric buses as services struggle 0 Girl taken to hospital after being hit by car in Glenrothes Couple's golden wedding plans ruined as Fife cruise cancelled - with replacement trip 500… 0 Lundin Links Hotel: Liquidator to attend public meeting to discuss demolition plans 0 'Sewage' found on Tayport beach turns out to be seaweed 0 More from The Courier Paul Whitelaw: A crime drama with depth in Aidan Turner's Suspect and the return… Carljohan Eriksson reveals Mark Birighitti pep talk as Dundee United keeper opens up on… 0 MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The bliss of a home from home 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer gives update on Luke McCowan injury: 'It's not a good… 0 Fife and Angus poet Ian Nimmo White to host readings in Glenrothes and Forfar… RAB MCNEIL: That's it, I'm done with restaurants 0