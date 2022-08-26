Death of missing Glenrothes man Ross McLean not suspicious

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A body found near Glenrothes last week has been identified as missing man Ross McLean.

Police Scotland has confirmed the death is not being treated as suspicious after the discovery last Friday.

Ross went missing on August 14 after he was last seen in the Balgonie Place area of Glenrothes.

Body found during search

An appeal was launched to trace the 34-year-old, but officers later said his family had been informed after a body was found.

A force spokesperson said: “The body of a man found near to Glenrothes on August 19, has been formally identified as missing person Ross McLean.

“Ross’s family have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious.”