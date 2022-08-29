New legislation makes smoking in hospital grounds a fineable offence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Partnership Home News Fife

New legislation makes smoking in hospital grounds a fineable offence

In partnership with NHS Fife
August 29 2022, 9.17am
No smoking in hospitals sign

The rules around smoking in hospitals in Scotland are changing – here’s what you need to know.

People will face a £50 fine if caught smoking within 15 metres of hospital buildings, following a change in regulations.

From the 5th of September 2022, an enforceable ban will come into force. This will prohibit smoking within 15 metres of hospital buildings, as part of the Smoking, Health and Social Care (Scotland) Act 2005.

NHS Fife will continue to operate a whole of site smoking ban, as before, but these new regulations establish non-smoking areas directly outside hospital buildings.

New signage will erected across NHS Fife’s community hospitals, to highlight the non-smoking areas.

Why the new rules on smoking in hospitals in Scotland is so important

The change in legislations around smoking in hospital grounds in Scotland is designed to help protect the public’s health.

Kay Samson, Deputy Health Promotion Manager at NHS Fife, says: “NHS Fife is a health-promoting organisation and is committed to the provision of a healthy, smoke-free environment for staff, service users and their families or carers by reducing exposure to second-hand smoke.

“Currently we have had ban on smoking on hospital grounds, which has been in place for a number of years, however compliance is low and currently not backed by any enforcement powers. Our current smoking policy is therefore reliant on the goodwill of people not to smoke anywhere on our grounds.”

The new 15m perimeter focuses on the areas of highest foot traffic, where people leave and enter hospital buildings. One of its main aims is to prevent or reduce the risk of second-hand smoke entering the buildings, either through entrances, windows or vents.

It’s important, particularly in light of the health risks from second-hand smoke. The World Health Organisation advises that there is no safe level of exposure to the small particles in cigarette smoke.

How to find help to stop smoking in Scotland

Doctor offering help to stop smoking to patient

As well as changing the regulations around smoking in hospital grounds, NHS Fife is also focusing on helping those who wish to stop smoking.

Kay explains: “It is important to say NHS Fife is simply restricting where and when people can smoke rather than restricting the choice of whether to smoke or not.

“In addition NHS have made a commitment to making stop smoking support readily available to patients who wish to change their smoking habits or manage their addiction whilst in our care.”

Anyone seeking help to stop smoking can contact Quit Your Way on the free phone number 0800 025 3000.

The rules around smoking in hospital grounds are changing from September 5th 2022. You could face a £50 fine if caught smoking within 15 metres of hospital buildings. Contact fife.smokefreefife@nhs.scot for more information about the non-smoking perimeter.

[[brand_name]] logo

[[title]]

[[text]]

[[button_text]]

More from Fife

The hotel's roof collapsed during the fire.
Two boys, 15, charged following Lundin Links Hotel fire
0
Police were called to a report of an overturned car in Dunfermline on Sunday night. Image: Fife Jammer Locations Facebook
Man arrested and taken to hospital after car flips on to roof in Dunfermline…
Biomass plant sign in Fife.
COURIER OPINION: RWE Markinch biomass plant bosses must take wood dust concerns seriously
0
Courier News - Cheryl Peebles Story - CR0037570 - Windmill sculptures and oak benches installed at Lochore Meadows in memory of babies that died before or just after birth. Opening ceremony by SANDS neonatal death charity. Picture shows detail view of one of the oak benches - Lochore Meadows, Lochore - Sunday 28th August 2022 Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Lochore Meadows windmill sculptures for the babies 'briefly known, forever loved'
1
susan glover with dust, alleged to have come from nearby biomass plant.
Markinch biomass plant under investigation as thick dust appears on house and car windows
0
Use our table to find out your practice's score.
GP satisfaction: Clinics in Scotland ranked from best to worst - how did Tayside…
3
Kirkcaldy Half Marathon 2022. All pictures by Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Best pictures of Kirkcaldy half marathon as 800 runners take to the streets
0
The emergency services on Ancrum Court in Glenrothes on Sunday afternoon.
Boy, 14, taken to hospital after falling into Glenrothes river
0
The A911 between Auchmuirbridge and Leslie.
Teenager taken to hospital after crash in Fife
This competitor showed grim determination as he tackled the course.
In pictures: Red Hot Chilli Pipers top off sun-soaked Scottish Coal Carrying Championship in…
0

More from The Courier

Huge piles of rubbish dumped at Riverside recycling centre in Dundee. Image: Paul Reid.
Pictures lay bare the impact of bin strikes in Dundee, Perth and Angus
0
Ruined whaling station by Theo Crutchley-Mack in South Georgia
Last chance to see ruined Antarctic whaling station paintings in Dundee
0
Christopher Horsley, the first of the RSGS speakers, has ventured closer to volcanic craters around the world than most people would dare
Perth-based Royal Scottish Geographical Society resumes face-to-face events with 96 talks across Scotland
0
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Two bald men fighting over a comb
Bruce Rose is preparing to tackle the entire NC500 on a unicycle to raise awareness of alcohol recovery. Picture by Sandy McCook
Fifer set to unicycle North Coast 500 in aid of life-saving alcohol recovery programme
Dundee construction firm McGill.
McGill: Dundee employment event offers help to redundant staff