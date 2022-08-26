Backlash as Fife firm paid £10k to ‘mediate’ between anti-abortion protesters and women affected

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Backlash as Fife firm paid £10k to ‘mediate’ between anti-abortion protesters and women affected

By Alasdair Clark
August 26 2022, 5.12pm Updated: August 26 2022, 7.26pm
anti-abortion rally
The Fife firm will provide mediation between anti-abortion protesters and people affected by them.

A Fife firm has been awarded a £10,000 contract to provide “mediation” between abortion clinic protesters and women affected.

The Centre for Good Relations, a community interest company based in Kinghorn, has been appointed by the Scottish Government to provide “civic mediation services”.

The contract says the company will “promote dialogue” between groups who hold vigils and protests outside of abortion clinics and those who are affected by them.

But campaigners who want to see protests outside abortion clinics banned altogether have hit out at the move as “extremely disappointing”.

Campaigners want to see protests outside abortion clinics banned.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon – who previously branded such protests “utterly unacceptable” – recently chaired a summit discussing the potential for “buffer zones” around clinics and hospitals that provide abortion care.

If introduced, it would bring an end to controversial vigils and protests by anti-choice groups with an exclusion zone of up to 150 metres introduced around clinics.

Dr Pam Lowe, an academic from Aston University in Birmingham – who specialises in anti-abortion activism – told The Courier she does not support the move.

‘It can’t possibly work’ says expert

She said: “I can understand why they think it might be a good idea if they don’t know much about how anti-abortion activism is organised but it can’t possibly work.”

Dr Lowe says the protesters are often people organising themselves individually rather than formally as part of an organisation.

She said: “There is no oversight or control from any particular organisation, anyone can turn up and become an anti-abortion protester.

“There is no organisation to do mediation with, it just doesn’t work like that.

Nicola Sturgeon abortion clinic buffer zones
Nicola Sturgeon.

“Even if they did manage to get an organisation to talk to, it won’t make any difference because it won’t stop an individual who disagrees with abortion and decided to do something about it.

“I’m pretty certain the Scottish Government isn’t trying to change people’s religious beliefs, and that’s what would need to happen.”

Alice Murray, who has experience of abortion harassment and campaigns with Back Off Scotland, says the idea is “bizarre”.

Politician brands move ‘backwards step’

She told The Scotsman: “As someone who has been through clinic harassment, I would be really interested to know who would want to sign up to this, who would want to speak to them as I know I wouldn’t.

“The safeguarding there is really dangerous. It feels like putting the onus onto the victims which I really disagree with.”

Labour MSP Monica Lennon said: “This is a backwards step in the fight for abortion rights and safe access to healthcare.

“What are the Scottish Government thinking of, bringing women needing abortion services into contact with the very people shouting them down?

“Nicola Sturgeon must scrap this idea immediately.”

What is the Centre for Good Relations?

The not-for-profit Centre for Good Relations says it provides “civic mediation” to work through issues of contention and dispute.

A recent blog by the company, led by directors Sam Tedcastle and Abdul Rahim, promoted the idea of mediation between climate protesters and police.

The company’s website says: “We work with people positively on matters of contention, taking them through dialogue processes which unpack issues and tensions.”

The Courier has contacted both the Centre for Good Relations and the Scottish Government for comment.

