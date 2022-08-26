Backlash as Fife firm paid £10k to ‘mediate’ between anti-abortion protesters and women affected

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife firm has been awarded a £10,000 contract to provide “mediation” between abortion clinic protesters and women affected.

The Centre for Good Relations, a community interest company based in Kinghorn, has been appointed by the Scottish Government to provide “civic mediation services”.

The contract says the company will “promote dialogue” between groups who hold vigils and protests outside of abortion clinics and those who are affected by them.

But campaigners who want to see protests outside abortion clinics banned altogether have hit out at the move as “extremely disappointing”.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon – who previously branded such protests “utterly unacceptable” – recently chaired a summit discussing the potential for “buffer zones” around clinics and hospitals that provide abortion care.

If introduced, it would bring an end to controversial vigils and protests by anti-choice groups with an exclusion zone of up to 150 metres introduced around clinics.

Dr Pam Lowe, an academic from Aston University in Birmingham – who specialises in anti-abortion activism – told The Courier she does not support the move.

‘It can’t possibly work’ says expert

She said: “I can understand why they think it might be a good idea if they don’t know much about how anti-abortion activism is organised but it can’t possibly work.”

Dr Lowe says the protesters are often people organising themselves individually rather than formally as part of an organisation.

She said: “There is no oversight or control from any particular organisation, anyone can turn up and become an anti-abortion protester.

“There is no organisation to do mediation with, it just doesn’t work like that.

“Even if they did manage to get an organisation to talk to, it won’t make any difference because it won’t stop an individual who disagrees with abortion and decided to do something about it.

“I’m pretty certain the Scottish Government isn’t trying to change people’s religious beliefs, and that’s what would need to happen.”

Alice Murray, who has experience of abortion harassment and campaigns with Back Off Scotland, says the idea is “bizarre”.

Politician brands move ‘backwards step’

She told The Scotsman: “As someone who has been through clinic harassment, I would be really interested to know who would want to sign up to this, who would want to speak to them as I know I wouldn’t.

“The safeguarding there is really dangerous. It feels like putting the onus onto the victims which I really disagree with.”

Labour MSP Monica Lennon said: “This is a backwards step in the fight for abortion rights and safe access to healthcare.

“What are the Scottish Government thinking of, bringing women needing abortion services into contact with the very people shouting them down?

“Nicola Sturgeon must scrap this idea immediately.”

What is the Centre for Good Relations?

The not-for-profit Centre for Good Relations says it provides “civic mediation” to work through issues of contention and dispute.

A recent blog by the company, led by directors Sam Tedcastle and Abdul Rahim, promoted the idea of mediation between climate protesters and police.

The company’s website says: “We work with people positively on matters of contention, taking them through dialogue processes which unpack issues and tensions.”

The Courier has contacted both the Centre for Good Relations and the Scottish Government for comment.