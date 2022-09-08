The Queen in the kingdom: Pictures of Her Majesty’s visits to Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Throughout her reign Queen Elizabeth II has been a regular visitor to Fife, along with her late husband Prince Philip.

Her Majesty, who has died aged 96, has spent time at RAF Leuchars, visited St Andrews and even became the first reigning monarch since George V in 1912 to go into a working pit on a visit to Rothes Colliery.

We have taken a look through our archives all the way back to the 1950s at some of the Queen’s moments in Fife.