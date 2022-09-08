The Queen in the kingdom: Pictures of Her Majesty’s visits to Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The Queen in the kingdom: Pictures of Her Majesty’s visits to Fife

By John Post
September 8 2022, 6.50pm Updated: September 8 2022, 8.11pm
The Queen greets the crowds after visiting the Forbo Nairn floor covering plant in Kirkcaldy, Fife, in 1998.

Throughout her reign Queen Elizabeth II has been a regular visitor to Fife, along with her late husband Prince Philip.

Her Majesty, who has died aged 96, has spent time at RAF Leuchars, visited St Andrews and even became the first reigning monarch since George V in 1912 to go into a working pit on a visit to Rothes Colliery.

We have taken a look through our archives all the way back to the 1950s at some of the Queen’s moments in Fife.

The Queen and Prince Philip review the Venoms at RAF Leuchars from the back of a jeep, 4 June 1957
The Queen and Prince Philip review the Venoms at RAF Leuchars from the back of a jeep, 4 June 1957. (C)DCT.
Queen Elizabeth II looks into the cockpit of the P1 Hawker Hunter, one of the latest British fighter planes, during her visit to RAF Leuchars, Fife, Scotland.
Queen Elizabeth II looks into the cockpit of the P1 Hawker Hunter, one of the latest British fighter planes, during her visit to RAF Leuchars, Fife, Scotland.
The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh watching a helicopter demonstration during a visit to RAF Leuchars.
Queen Elizabeth II, with the Duke of Edinburgh, watches a helicopter demonstration of rescue by winch, give by Flight-Lieutenant J. Major and Pilot Officer J. Perry, during the visit to RAF Leuchars, Fife, Scotland.
The Queen dressed in protective clothing at Rothes Colliery with Mr Ronald W Parker Chairman of Scottish Divisional Coal Board, 20 June 1958.
The Queen dressed in protective clothing at Rothes Colliery with Mr Ronald W Parker Chairman of Scottish Divisional Coal Board, 20 June 1958. (C)DCT.
In June 1958 Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip visited Newport as part of their tour of Fife.
In June 1958 Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip visited Newport as part of their tour of Fife. Busloads of sightseers arrived in the village, and hundreds more crossed from Dundee by ferry. A platform was set up on the High Street at the top of Granary Lane, and the Provosts of Newport and Tayport along with other local dignitaries paraded from the burgh chambers in Scott Street to the High Street. The procession was led by the burgh officer carrying his halberd. Gifts for the royal children, Charles and Anne, then aged nine and seven, were presented to the Queen. In the photograph the gifts are being presented by Provost Thomas Wishart. Photo supplied by Frances Wishart.
Queen Elizabeth speaking to a man on train during a visit to Fife in 1961. (C)DCT.
Queen Elizbeth being giving flowers from a young girl during a visit to Fife in 1961. (C)DCT.
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip during a visit to Fife in 1961.
Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip during a visit to Fife in 1961. (C)DCT.
Her Majesty at the Royal &amp; Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews, with Sir John Gilmour in 1982
The Queen at the Royal & Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews, Fife, with Sir John Gilmour. 1 July 1982. (C)DCT.
The Queen receiving a posy from eight-year old Shona Borthwick and her six year old brother Alistair Borthwick of Cupar on her visit to St Andrews.
The Queen receiving a posy from eight-year old Shona Borthwick and her six year old brother Alistair Borthwick of Cupar on her visit to St Andrews. 1 July 1982. (C)DCT.
Her majesty is greeted by crowds and children in Cellardyke.
The Queen is greeted by crowds and children at Cellardyke, Fife. 1 July 1982. (C)DCT.
The Queen receives posies of flowers from children at Anstruther Museum.
The Queen receives posies of flowers from children at Anstruther Museum. 1 July 1982. (C)DCT.
The Queen chats with workers during her visit to Methil.
The Queen chats with workers during her visit to Methil, Fife. 2 July 1982. (C)DCT.
Her Majesty is greeted by Sir John Gilmour on her arrival at RAF Leuchars
The Queen is greeted by Sir John Gilmour on her arrival at RAF Leuchars, Fife. 1 July 1982.(C)DCT.
The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh at Mossmorran, Fife.
The Queen meets the crowds at Mossmorran, Fife, accompanied by Prince Philip. 6 June 1986. (C)DCT.
The Monarch and the Marquis of Bute flanked by members of the Queen's bodyguards in Scotland, the Royal Company of Archers, at Falkland Palace
The Queen and the Marquis of Bute flanked by members of the Queen’s bodyguards in Scotland, the Royal Company of Archers, at Falkland Palace, Fife. 3 July 1991. (C)DCT.
Her Majesty plants a tree in the grounds of Falkland Palace.
The Queen plants a tree in the grounds of Falkland Palace, Fife. 3 July 1991. (C)DCT.
Her Majesty after visiting the Forbo Nairn floor covering plant in Kirkcaldy in June 1998.
The Queen greets the crowds after visiting the Forbo Nairn floor covering plant in Kirkcaldy, Fife. 30 June 1998. (C)DCT.
The Queen with Lieutenant Tony Robb, Ypres Company, Black Watch Army Cadets, at Forbo Nairn factory, Kirkcaldy
The Queen with Lieutenant Tony Robb, Ypres Company, Black Watch Army Cadets, at Forbo Nairn factory, Kirkcaldy. 30 June 1998. (C)DCT.
The Queen is greeted by dignitaries at Letham Hall.
The Queen is greeted by dignitaries at Letham Hall. The group includes Menzies Campbell MP, Councillor Frances Melville, St Andrews, and Councillor Bob Naird, Newburgh. 30 June 1998. (C)DCT.
Her Majesty is accompanied by Fife Council convener John Macdougall as she arrives at the Kingdom Centre, Glenrothes.
The Queen is accompanied by Fife Council convener John Macdougall as she arrives at the Kingdom Centre, Glenrothes. 30 June 1998. (C)DCT.
Queen Elizabeth II stands with Prince William after his graduation ceremony at St Andrews
Queen Elizabeth II stands with Prince William after his graduation ceremony at St Andrews, Thursday June 23, 2005. Michael Dunlea/Daily Mail/NPA So.
Queen Elizabeth II pressing the button to release the bottle of whisky at Rosyth Dockyard, Fife to formally name the Royal Navy's biggest ever ship, HMS Queen Elizabeth.
Queen Elizabeth II pressing the button to release the bottle of whisky at Rosyth Dockyard, Fife to formally name the Royal Navy’s biggest ever ship, HMS Queen Elizabeth. Friday July 4, 2014. She smashed a bottle of Islay malt whisky against hull of the aircraft carrier where the 65,000-tonne ship has been assembled and fitted out. Photo by Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
Queen Elizabeth II meets pupils from Leuchars Primary School during a visit to The Royal Scots Dragoon Guards' barracks in 2015.
Queen Elizabeth II meets pupils from Leuchars Primary School during a visit to The Royal Scots Dragoon Guards’ barracks in Fife, 28 September 2015. Photo by Andrew Milligan/ PA.
Queen Elizabeth II , Colonel-in-Chief Royal Scots Dragoon Guards (Carabiniers and Greys), arriving to present a new standard to the regiment at Leuchars Station in Fife
Queen Elizabeth II , Colonel-in-Chief Royal Scots Dragoon Guards (Carabiniers and Greys), arriving to present a new standard to the regiment at Leuchars Station in Fife, 5th July 2018. Photo by Andrew Milligan/ PA.

