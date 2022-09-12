Anstruther lifeboat called to stricken yacht near major wind farm site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Anstruther lifeboat called to stricken yacht near major wind farm site

By Ben MacDonald
September 12 2022, 4.54pm Updated: September 12 2022, 8.01pm
Anstruther RNLI was called to assist.
Anstruther RNLI was called to assist.

A lifeboat from Anstruther was called to help a stricken yacht after it broke down near the site of a major wind farm.

The coastguard received a call for help from the vessel at around 1pm on Monday.

The yacht had suffered mechanical difficulties near the Neart na Gaoithe offshore wind farm which is currently under construction about nine miles off the Fife coast.

A boat run by the wind farm was initially sent to assist before Anstruther RNLI launched.

A spokesperson for the station said: “We can confirm that Anstruther RNLI lifeboat station responded to a shout this afternoon involving a broken-down yacht approximately 9.5 miles off the coast of Anstruther.

“The volunteer lifeboat crew currently have the casualty vessel under tow, and they are due back in Anstruther later this evening.”

