Anstruther lifeboat called to stricken yacht near major wind farm site

A lifeboat from Anstruther was called to help a stricken yacht after it broke down near the site of a major wind farm.

The coastguard received a call for help from the vessel at around 1pm on Monday.

The yacht had suffered mechanical difficulties near the Neart na Gaoithe offshore wind farm which is currently under construction about nine miles off the Fife coast.

A boat run by the wind farm was initially sent to assist before Anstruther RNLI launched.

A spokesperson for the station said: “We can confirm that Anstruther RNLI lifeboat station responded to a shout this afternoon involving a broken-down yacht approximately 9.5 miles off the coast of Anstruther.

“The volunteer lifeboat crew currently have the casualty vessel under tow, and they are due back in Anstruther later this evening.”