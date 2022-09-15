Family of missing Fife man Paul Johnson remain hopeful on anniversary of disappearance

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The family of a missing St Andrews man say they will “continue to move forward with hope” one year after his disappearance.

Paul Johnson, now 75, was last spotted on Hepburn Gardens at around 10.45pm on Wednesday September 15 last year.

Shortly before this, at around 10pm, he had left his home on Hay Fleming Avenue.

Despite extensive searches and enquiries carried out, he has not been seen since.

On the anniversary of his disappearance, his family say they never expected him still to be missing 12 months later.

A family statement issued to coincide with the anniversary said: “At no point when our wonderful dad, husband and grandad went missing did it cross our minds that a year on we would still be searching for answers.

“We continue to move forward with hope.

“Our ability to move forward comes from the incredible support, friendship and care we receive from all around us in our community and beyond.

“We will always be grateful to you all.”

Sergeant Helen Samuel said: “It has now been one year since Paul Johnson was seen by his family and friends.

“It has been an incredibly difficult year for them and we have remained in regular contact and will continue to provide them with support.

“Officers carried out extensive searches to locate Paul, including door-to-door enquiries, liaising with other agencies and reviewing CCTV footage.

“We continue to ask people with any possible sightings or information as to Paul’s whereabouts to get in touch with us.

“Any new information received will continue to be investigated fully and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 0266 of September 16, 2021.”