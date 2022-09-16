Fife Pride: All you need to know as event returns for 2022

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Large crowds are expected to descend on Kirkcaldy this weekend as Fife Pride returns for 2022.

The event was last staged in full in 2019 – with the Covid pandemic forcing its cancellation in 2020, while it took place virtually in 2021.

Fife Pride had initially been due to take place in July but organisers were forced to postpone it until this Saturday due to “organisational troubles”.

We have your full guide on what to expect from the event.

What is happening at Fife Pride?

Events kick off on Saturday with a Pride breakfast at The Hive from 9am.

Then from noon, revellers will take part in a parade through the town.

The parade starts at the Fife College campus on Carlyle Road and makes its way past Townsend Place, along Kirk Wynd and High Street, and up Whytescauseway to the Town House.

From 12.30pm a host of activities and entertainment will be on offer.

That includes stalls and music acts in the Town Square marquee until around 7.30pm, hosted by drag queen April Adamas, featuring the likes of singer Tina Cousins; Craig Eddie (Scottish winner of The Voice); musician Demi McMahon and Kirkcaldy and District Pipe Band.

S Club 7 star Jo O’Mera had been due to appear but was forced to withdraw after undergoing emergency back surgery.

The youth zone will run at The Hive until 5pm with activities such as face-painting, arts and crafts, rock-painting, open mic, computer games and storytelling.

Meanwhile Grain and Sustain on Tolbooth Street will be hosting a quiet zone during the afternoon, where people can share poems, stories and experiences.

Will there be any road closures?

A number of roads in the area will be closed between noon and 1pm to allow for the parade to take place:

Carlyle Road (from Sang Road to St Brycedale Avenue)

Kirk Wynd

High Street (from Kirk Wynd to Whytescauseway)

Whytescauseway (from High Street to Park Place)

In addition, Whytescauseway (from Park Place to East Fergus Place) and Wemyssfield (from Whytescauseway to Wemyssfield) will be closed from 9am on Saturday until 9am on Sunday.

However, emergency and pedestrian access will be maintained on these roads throughout.

What is the weather forecast?

The latest Met Office forecast predicts some sunny intervals for Kirkcaldy on Saturday morning.

It will be cloudier in the afternoon but is set to stay dry.

There will be highs of 15°C but a moderate breeze could make it feel a few degrees cooler.