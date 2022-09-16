Fife Pride: All you need to know as event returns for 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Fife Pride: All you need to know as event returns for 2022

By Neil Henderson
September 16 2022, 7.22am Updated: September 16 2022, 8.01am
A colourful parade will be part of the Fife Pride celebrations.
Large crowds are expected to descend on Kirkcaldy this weekend as Fife Pride returns for 2022.

The event was last staged in full in 2019 – with the Covid pandemic forcing its cancellation in 2020, while it took place virtually in 2021.

Fife Pride had initially been due to take place in July but organisers were forced to postpone it until this Saturday due to “organisational troubles”.

We have your full guide on what to expect from the event.

What is happening at Fife Pride?

Events kick off on Saturday with a Pride breakfast at The Hive from 9am.

Then from noon, revellers will take part in a parade through the town.

The parade starts at the Fife College campus on Carlyle Road and makes its way past Townsend Place, along Kirk Wynd and High Street, and up Whytescauseway to the Town House.

The Fife Pride parade route

From 12.30pm a host of activities and entertainment will be on offer.

That includes stalls and music acts in the Town Square marquee until around 7.30pm, hosted by drag queen April Adamas, featuring the likes of singer Tina Cousins; Craig Eddie (Scottish winner of The Voice); musician Demi McMahon and Kirkcaldy and District Pipe Band.

S Club 7 star Jo O’Mera had been due to appear but was forced to withdraw after undergoing emergency back surgery.

Revellers at a past Fife Pride event.

The youth zone will run at The Hive until 5pm with activities such as face-painting, arts and crafts, rock-painting, open mic, computer games and storytelling.

Meanwhile Grain and Sustain on Tolbooth Street will be hosting a quiet zone during the afternoon, where people can share poems, stories and experiences.

Will there be any road closures?

A number of roads in the area will be closed between noon and 1pm to allow for the parade to take place:

  • Carlyle Road (from Sang Road to St Brycedale Avenue)
  • Kirk Wynd
  • High Street (from Kirk Wynd to Whytescauseway)
  • Whytescauseway (from High Street to Park Place)

In addition, Whytescauseway (from Park Place to East Fergus Place) and Wemyssfield (from Whytescauseway to Wemyssfield) will be closed from 9am on Saturday until 9am on Sunday.

However, emergency and pedestrian access will be maintained on these roads throughout.

What is the weather forecast?

The latest Met Office forecast predicts some sunny intervals for Kirkcaldy on Saturday morning.

It will be cloudier in the afternoon but is set to stay dry.

There will be highs of 15°C but a moderate breeze could make it feel a few degrees cooler.

