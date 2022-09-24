Man of vision: How blind East Neuk of Fife man Billy discovered he has a way with words

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Man of vision: How blind East Neuk of Fife man Billy discovered he has a way with words

By Michael Alexander
September 24 2022, 6.45am
Billy Horsburgh from Anstruther who is registered blind. Billy is launching his own editorial business service from home.
Billy Horsburgh from Anstruther who is registered blind. Billy is launching his own editorial business service from home.

Fife man Billy Horsburgh has always had a love for words.

But now the 40-year-old of Anstruther, who is registered blind, is taking this to a whole new level with a one-man enterprise that aims to get the word out.

The former Anstruther Primary and Waid Academy pupil has launched his own editing business to not only proof-read and spell-check any kind of written work – be it fiction or non-fiction, commercial, academic or personal – but to edit and suggest ways its impact can be heightened.

Deteriorating eye sight

Short-sighted until he was a teenager, his eye sight deteriorated and he now has roughly 5% hazy vision.

Billy Horsburgh at home in Anstruther

However, the graduate with a masters degree in creative writing, feels his sight loss has actually helped enhance his editorial skills.

“I’ve always had to listen more for the nuances of what people are saying when I can’t see facial expressions or signals,” he explains.

“So I pick up and home-in more exactly to the rhythms and emphasis of their words as a whole, to get the sense of what they’re trying to put across.

“I aim to deliver a comprehensive service my clients are happy with.

“I’ll edit work to a high, polished standard at a very reasonable rate.

“I will accept work over a range of genres and edit and proof-read books, short stories, magazine articles, university papers and more.

Billy Horsburgh

“I’ll correct spelling and grammar errors, errors of syntax, remove any week intensifiers and unnecessary words.

“With fiction, I can spot areas of a story that can be improved on, or sentences that might be re-arranged, moved elsewhere, or maybe not even needed.”

Self-published autobiography

Because of his sight loss, then, Billy has always had a love for words.

He has self-published an autobiography of the first 26 years of his life growing up with cerebral palsy and glaucoma.

He also completed another book ‘On the Road Again’, about a European road trip with two friends to a music festival in Hungary and plans to complete a further two memoirs.

Waid Academy

Growing up in Anstruther, he went to mainstream primary school, secondary school and college.

However, his deteriorating eyesight brought him a number of issues.

“It was difficult to come to terms with what was happening as a teenager because at the time when I was about 16 I didn’t know what was happening,” he recalls.

“I got sore heads and everything. I was back and forward to the hospital then they finally diagnosed me with glaucoma.

“But round about that period I found it really difficult at Waid.

“I didn’t want to be there, I didn’t want to go to classes because I was finding it too difficult to see and be able to do my own work.

“I had to get auxiliary assistance to help read stuff for me.”

In 2002 he left mainstream education to attend the Royal National College for the Blind.

He gained his BA Honours degree in arts and humanities and his MA through the Open University using speech-reading software and audio-books.

But the areas that especially captured his interest were English literature, children’s literature and creative writing.

“The Open University enhanced my ability to write, edit and proof-read not only my work but other students’, too,” he says.

“I wanted to put my skills in motion as a professional so I began by offering to edit for friends to see how I would get on.”

Creative writing

Billy leads and teaches the national sight loss charity RNIB Scotland’s creative writing group for people with sight loss.

When a friend on the creative writing group that Billy leads asked him to edit a piece of her work, it inspired him to take this further.

“I reduced the story by around 100 words and made it tighter,” he says.

“I advised her on the importance of story structure, suggesting how whole paragraphs might be re-arranged to engage the reader more from the outset.

Billy Horsburgh from Anstruther who is registered blind. Billy is launching his own editorial business service from home.

“The friends I rehearsed with were delighted with the professionalism of my work. So I decided, maybe it was time to set up my own business.

“This way I could choose my clients and pick the number of hours I wished to work.”

Challenges

Finding employment when you’re blind isn’t easy.

Only one in four people of working age with sight loss are currently in jobs.

Billy adds: “I had worked in a call centre years ago and thoroughly enjoyed it.

“However, the company made everyone redundant which made it difficult for me to find suitable, alternative employment.

“That’s why I launched my new business.

“Employers were offering too many hours which I couldn’t manage, either physically or mentally.

“I wanted to work, but I would be financially worse-off if I accepted over 20 hours a week.

“By launching my own business, I can set my own hours.”

* W. Horsburgh Editorial Services (whorsburgh045@aol.com).

‘It’s like it’s still not normal for people in wheelchairs to be out and about,’ says Dundee and Angus campaigner

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Fife

From left to right is Douglas Macintyre, Neil Cooper and Grant McPhee who've written Hungry Beat
Fife links to Joy Division and The Human League recalled in new post-punk book…
0
Craig and Charlie Reid, The Proclaimers. Seen here in studio shoot in Leith in 2022.
The Proclaimers: 'Britain is a toothless old crone clinging on to vanished glories -…
1
Levenmouth rail link stations
New Levenmouth rail link station designs show 'glorified bothies' with no toilets
1
Wendy Chamberlain MP
Unpaid carers are being forced out of work - here's what one Fife MP…
Police on Orkney Place, Kirkcaldy.
Three men arrested following alleged assault on Kirkcaldy street
0
Kelly Given, 25, will appear on the new show. Image: Channel 4.Make Me Prime Minister
Make Me Prime Minister: Meet the Fife woman making pitch for Number 10 in…
3
Lowther was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh.
'Morally depraved' serial rapist from Fife jailed for 12 years
Cases are continuing to fall across Tayside and Fife.
Covid cases on the decline across Tayside and Fife for second week in a…
0
The benches were installed in memory of Hazel's son Cole.
Mother's sadness as son's memorial benches removed from Fife's Lochore Meadows
0
Stewart Hedderman modelling an autumn-themed top hat in Falkland
Falkland Harvest Fest: Chance to win prize for the best harvest-themed hat

More from The Courier

McNicoll joined United this summer
From podcasting to shot stopping: How the McNicoll family are making their mark on…
0
David Tennant in Inside Man.
Paul Whitelaw: Watch out for Inside Man - Hannibal Lecter without the cannibalism.
To go with story by Ross Hempseed. John McNab died in car crash near Invernmoriston Picture shows; John McNab. Perth. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Missing Perth pensioner’s body lay undiscovered in car for up to three days after…
Charlie Adam salutes the Dundee support at full-time.
EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Adam opens up on 'fairytale' at Dundee and what's next after hanging…
0
Allan Mara with the piles of rubble on Girvan Gardens, Whitfield
Fly-tippers 'back with a vengeance' as piles of rubble dumped in Dundee
0
Post Thumbnail
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: The queues! The seating plan! Never seen the like...
0

Editor's Picks