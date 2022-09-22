Fife bulky waste charges could be scrapped – but council urged not to copy Homer Simpson

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fees for bulky waste uplifts in Fife could be scrapped – but the council has been urged not to follow the example set by Homer Simpson.

Fife Council is considering whether to remove the charge of up to £30 to have large items picked up from outside homes from April next year.

About 13,500 bulky uplifts take place each year in Fife – but officials are concerned the cost of living crisis will mean many are unable to afford the fees.

The cabinet committee agreed to look at the implications of scrapping the fees on Thursday

But despite enthusiasm for a free service, councillors expressed concern about the potential costs – with one making an unusual link to the famous cartoon character.

SNP councillor David Barratt said: “I’m reminded of an episode of The Simpsons, the 200th episode, where Homer Simpson became Springfield’s sanitation commissioner and coined the phrase ‘the garbage man can’.

“Significant promises were made that were costly in relation to waste uplift in Springfield.

‘Don’t be an episode of The Simpsons’

“I won’t spoil the episode; the changes were popular but increased costs came back to bite.

“I would just highlight there are significant risks here. I’ve no doubt the changes will be popular, and there are significant benefits, but my hope is we can make it sustainable.

“I look to a report coming back with more detail and not be another episode of The Simpsons.”

Fees of between £15 and £30 are currently charged for bulky uplifts, depending on the type and number of items collected.

The system generates an income of about £250,000 a year for the council.

As well as the loss of this income, a report by council bosses noted the free system would likely lead to an increased level of demand, which would require extra resource.

Senior manager John Rodigan told the meeting: “If we moved from 13,000 annual uplifts to 140,000 that’s a level of demand that cannot be supported.

“We’ll have to put measures in place to review the list of bulky uplift items so we can manage it. That’s work that’s still be undertaken.”

A further report will be produced on the move before April.

Meanwhile, the cabinet also heard proposals to move refuse collectors working in Fife to single-shift pattern in the hope it can improve collection services.

Staff absences and a lack of HGV drivers in recent months have led to thousands of bin going uncollected.

Officials say this would add about two extra hours a day for collections by reducing the time wasted during the shift change.

Councillors agreed to allow senior managers to explore whether staff would support a move away from the current split shift system, with trade unions to be consulted before any proposals are finalised.