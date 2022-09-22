Fife bulky waste charges could be scrapped – but council urged not to copy Homer Simpson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Fife bulky waste charges could be scrapped – but council urged not to copy Homer Simpson

By Alasdair Clark
September 22 2022, 3.23pm Updated: September 22 2022, 7.45pm
There are fears scrapping bulky waste uplifts in Fife could replicate an ill-fated scheme by Homer Simpson.

Fees for bulky waste uplifts in Fife could be scrapped – but the council has been urged not to follow the example set by Homer Simpson.

Fife Council is considering whether to remove the charge of up to £30 to have large items picked up from outside homes from April next year.

About 13,500 bulky uplifts take place each year in Fife – but officials are concerned the cost of living crisis will mean many are unable to afford the fees.

The cabinet committee agreed to look at the implications of scrapping the fees on Thursday

Bulky uplifts can be arranged for larger items

But despite enthusiasm for a free service, councillors expressed concern about the potential costs – with one making an unusual link to the famous cartoon character.

SNP councillor David Barratt said: “I’m reminded of an episode of The Simpsons, the 200th episode, where Homer Simpson became Springfield’s sanitation commissioner and coined the phrase ‘the garbage man can’.

“Significant promises were made that were costly in relation to waste uplift in Springfield.

‘Don’t be an episode of The Simpsons’

“I won’t spoil the episode; the changes were popular but increased costs came back to bite.

“I would just highlight there are significant risks here. I’ve no doubt the changes will be popular, and there are significant benefits, but my hope is we can make it sustainable.

“I look to a report coming back with more detail and not be another episode of The Simpsons.”

Fees of between £15 and £30 are currently charged for bulky uplifts, depending on the type and number of items collected.

The system generates an income of about £250,000 a year for the council.

As well as the loss of this income, a report by council bosses noted the free system would likely lead to an increased level of demand, which would require extra resource.

Councillor David Barratt

Senior manager John Rodigan told the meeting: “If we moved from 13,000 annual uplifts to 140,000 that’s a level of demand that cannot be supported.

“We’ll have to put measures in place to review the list of bulky uplift items so we can manage it. That’s work that’s still be undertaken.”

A further report will be produced on the move before April.

Meanwhile, the cabinet also heard proposals to move refuse collectors working in Fife to single-shift pattern in the hope it can improve collection services.

Thousands of bin collections have been delayed in recent months

Staff absences and a lack of HGV drivers in recent months have led to thousands of bin going uncollected.

Officials say this would add about two extra hours a day for collections by reducing the time wasted during the shift change.

Councillors agreed to allow senior managers to explore whether staff would support a move away from the current split shift system, with trade unions to be consulted before any proposals are finalised.

Editor's Picks