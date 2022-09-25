Look inside historic Fife church before transformation into luxury two-bed home

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A disused church in Fife is to be given a new lease of life as a family home.

The former United Reform Church in Coaltown of Balgonie will be restored by Eric and Linda Gourley, who bought the building earlier this year.

They spotted its potential while working on son Scott’s own self-build property next door.

With a deal struck, it’s now full steam ahead for the couple’s ambitious plans after Fife Council approved the project this week.

Historic church building in Coaltown of Balgonie

Eric says he intends to preserve much of the fabric and character of the historic building when it is turned into a two-bedroom house.

Built in 1908, and originally known as the Church of Christ, it was taken on by United Reform Church in 1981 until it was closed prior to the pandemic.

With the sale of the building now complete and planning permission secured, keys to the church were presented to Eric and Linda by the church treasurer, Bob Christie.

And the couple have a special family connection when it comes to preserving the church.

Eric said: “While it’s not a listed building it would be sad to see a significant part of the village’s history and character be demolished.

“Our Aunt Jean, who is still alive at the age of 98, was a committed member of this church and attended for most of her life including the very last congregation, so it’s fitting that we’ll be breathing new life into the building.”

Many original features to be retained

An upper mezzanine floor will provide space for a master bedroom while a reception area, large living space and second bedroom will be accommodated on the ground floor.

Eric added: “Structurally it is very sound so much of the outer building will be retained including the late roof.”

“We also plan to keep all of the character of the door and shaped window opening unaltered.”

However, one of the original features that won’t be retained is the original christening pool, which still exists under a trap door in the flooring in front of the main altar area.

Demolition of an outbuilding, as well as plans to remove an extension added to the church in the 60s, will allow for a new two-storey extension at the rear of the property.

That will include a balcony for the upper bedroom with views across Coaltown ofunited Balgonie to the Fife coast.

We are delighted to now get cracking on the build,” said Eric.

“We are planning to have the church converted and ready to move in but the summer of 2023.”