Three men arrested following alleged assault on Kirkcaldy street By Ben MacDonald September 23 2022, 4.38pm Updated: September 23 2022, 7.52pm

Police on Orkney Place, Kirkcaldy.

Three men have been arrested following an alleged assault at a Kirkcaldy street.

Multiple police vans and cars arrived at Orkney Place at around 2pm on Friday.

They were at the scene for at least two hours, before leaving late in the afternoon.

Police have confirmed that three men were arrested in connection with the alleged assault of another man.

The men are aged 34, 34 and 30.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We were made aware of a man having been assaulted on Orkney Place in Kirkcaldy around 2pm on Friday, 23 September.

"Three men, 34, 34 and 30, have been arrested in connection with the incident and inquiries are ongoing."