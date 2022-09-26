Man, 36, taken to hospital after Kirkcaldy hit-and-run

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man has been taken to hospital after a hit-and-run in Kirkcaldy.

The 36-year-old pedestrian was struck by a car at around 11.50pm on Saturday on Whyte Melville Road.

He was taken to Victoria Hospital in the Fife town for treatment, but the extent of his injuries has not been confirmed.

Police are now hunting for the driver, who failed to stop at the scene.

Appeal for witnesses of Kirkcaldy hit-and-run

Police Sergeant Lee Walkingshaw of the road policing unit said: “I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have dashcam footage, and has not yet spoken to or provided this information to officers, to contact us as soon as possible.

“We are keen to trace to trace the driver of a black coloured motor car and a silver coloured taxi that were travelling on Whyte Melville Road, Kirkcaldy at the time of the incident.

“Anyone with information should call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 4369 of September 24.”