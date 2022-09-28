Residents rally against 350-house Glenrothes development which would ‘subsume’ Leslie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Eighty-five people have objected to plans for a massive housing development which could see Glenrothes “subsume” Leslie.

But the concerned residents now have to wait until November to find out if the proposal is given the go-ahead after the deadline for decision was extended.

Many members of the community are outraged by a second attempt by Hallam Land Management to build 350 houses on a field bordering Rosemount Road in Glenrothes.

They fear it will remove the buffer between Glenrothes and Leslie and place an unmanageable burden on local services.

Resident Jenny Litster said: “The development is set to tarmac the entire valley.

“We will lose one of our only remaining accessible wild spaces and all the wildlife it supports.

“We cannot let this happen.”

New application seeks to address previous concerns

A similar proposal by Hallam was rejected six years ago by both Fife Council and the Scottish Government.

The revised application seeks to address the reasons for refusal, primarily access and transport issues.

More land has been added, along with a second access site near Fife Airport.

Hallam said: “The proposal at Milldeans Farm offers a large housing site that will assist Fife Council in achieving its challenging housing land targets.”

But Jenny said lots of residents were still unhappy.

She said: “The development was stopped a few years ago but the developers are back and our community is outraged.”

Many people walked in the woods surrounding the fields during the pandemic to protect their mental health.

And Jenny added: “If we lose it now we’ll feel like we’ve been robbed of something previous and irreplaceable.”

Glenrothes housing plan ‘would result in Leslie being almost subsumed’

The residents have the backing of Fife councillors Altany Craik and Julie Ford.

And Leslie Community Council has also objected.

Mr Craik said he appreciated the developer had tried to address the original concerns.

But he added: “It’s a poor development. We can’t just stand by and shrug our shoulders.”

The Labour councillor said the developer’s proposed second access was via an unclassified road.

And he pointed out the land was not zoned for housing.

“The residents are very upset by this,” he said.

Meanwhile, the community council stated: “It would result in Leslie being almost subsumed into the urban conurbation that is Glenrothes.

“It is vital to retain adequate space between these two very distinct spaces so that Leslie does not lose its historic character.”

The application is likely to be considered by Fife Council’s central and west planning committee on November 18.