Search launched for car stolen from Methil street By Matteo Bell September 29 2022, 12.12pm 0 The stolen car [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Police are appealing for information to trace a car that was stolen from a street in Methil on Sunday. The white Ford Focus, registration BA66 WRX, was parked in the Ossian Crescent area of the Fife town when it was stolen on Sunday evening. Police investigating the theft say the vehicle was taken between 4pm and 10.30pm. The car was stolen on Sunday. Officers looking to trace the car have asked members of the public with information on the theft to come forward. Police looking to trace stolen Ford Focus Sergeant Gavin Kaye said: “I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw the car or anyone who has seen it since to get in touch. “Likewise, anyone in the area with dash cam or private CCTV footage, I would urge you to review it and report anything relevant to us.” Those with information on the incident should contact police on 101 quoting reference number reference 3586 of 25 September. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Fife Fife community champion's 'lifetime of work' destroyed in workshop fire Hurricane Ian prompts flood warning in Perthshire and Angus as locals brace for downpours… Tributes paid to Perth woman, 26, killed in Fife road crash Fife paedophile caught with child abuse images for third time Fife nurse caught drink-driving while five times over legal limit LISTEN: The troublesome results of The Courier's sleep study Dalgety Bay beach: £10m work to clear hazardous radiation to continue next year after… NHS Fife challenged by one of their own board members over continuing A&E crisis SNP conference puts focus on Fife ferry links, rural transport and cost of living… Leven coffee shop Jane's at Nineteen reopens under new ownership as Lundin Coffee Co Most Read 1 Billionaire owners of Xplore Dundee acquire rival bus company 4 2 STEVE FINAN: Dundee needs to think big – starting with a land grab on… 11 3 Brawling sisters admit fighting and biting after Perthshire funeral 4 Perthshire farm stops ‘uneconomical’ blueberry production after nearly 30 years 5 Angus Council defends choice of firm for £650,000 Lochside leisure centre demolition 6 Asthma chief slams SNP inhaler plan – hours after Humza Yousaf hails policy at… 7 Tattooed Dundee dealer refused drug test due to ‘fear of needles’ 8 Dundee firefighters form guard of honour for former chief Alex Winton 9 Fife predator slashed rape fiend in prison showers 10 Piers Morgan heads for Tayside and Fife as Dunhill Cup celebrity tee-off times revealed More from The Courier Fife community champion's 'lifetime of work' destroyed in workshop fire Arbroath sign Congo international Scott Bitsindou on loan Enchanted Forest: First pictures as show returns - and it doesn't disappoint Perthshire village all smiles after £300k investment brings first dental practice QUIZ: How well do you know Latin and can you translate these mottos? Dundee child rapist jailed for vile video chat with paedophile hunters Editor's Picks Tributes paid to Perth woman, 26, killed in Fife road crash Hurricane Ian prompts flood warning in Perthshire and Angus as locals brace for downpours and strong winds Dundee child rapist jailed for vile video chat with paedophile hunters Dundee chief John Nelms reveals former city police officer as Dark Blues’ new head of recruitment Brawling sisters admit fighting and biting after Perthshire funeral UK’s first ‘fully vegan’ hotel in Perthshire for sale for £1m The Plaza cinema took Dundee film fans from the Hilltown to Hollywood Perth woman who smelled husband’s Parkinson’s talks to Jeremy Paxman about his own diagnosis Plans for Dundee’s first animal crematorium and dog training centre rejected Dalgety Bay beach: £10m work to clear hazardous radiation to continue next year after delays