Search launched for car stolen from Methil street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Search launched for car stolen from Methil street

By Matteo Bell
September 29 2022, 12.12pm
Car stolen from Methil Street
The stolen car

Police are appealing for information to trace a car that was stolen from a street in Methil on Sunday.

The white Ford Focus, registration BA66 WRX, was parked in the Ossian Crescent area of the Fife town when it was stolen on Sunday evening.

Police investigating the theft say the vehicle was taken between 4pm and 10.30pm.

The car was stolen on Sunday.

Officers looking to trace the car have asked members of the public with information on the theft to come forward.

Police looking to trace stolen Ford Focus

Sergeant Gavin Kaye said: “I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw the car or anyone who has seen it since to get in touch.

“Likewise, anyone in the area with dash cam or private CCTV footage, I would urge you to review it and report anything relevant to us.”

Those with information on the incident should contact police on 101 quoting reference number reference 3586 of 25 September.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Fife

The stolen car
Fife community champion's 'lifetime of work' destroyed in workshop fire
The stolen car
Hurricane Ian prompts flood warning in Perthshire and Angus as locals brace for downpours…
The stolen car
Tributes paid to Perth woman, 26, killed in Fife road crash
The stolen car
Fife paedophile caught with child abuse images for third time
The stolen car
Fife nurse caught drink-driving while five times over legal limit
The stolen car
LISTEN: The troublesome results of The Courier's sleep study
Dalgety Bay radiation warnings are in place.
Dalgety Bay beach: £10m work to clear hazardous radiation to continue next year after…
The stolen car
NHS Fife challenged by one of their own board members over continuing A&E crisis
The stolen car
SNP conference puts focus on Fife ferry links, rural transport and cost of living…
Lisa Reid, new owner of Lundin Coffee Co.
Leven coffee shop Jane's at Nineteen reopens under new ownership as Lundin Coffee Co

Most Read

1
The stolen car
Billionaire owners of Xplore Dundee acquire rival bus company
4
2
Image shows a map with Dundee in the centre and arrows stretching across to other settlements in the surrounding council areas.
STEVE FINAN: Dundee needs to think big – starting with a land grab on…
11
3
The stolen car
Brawling sisters admit fighting and biting after Perthshire funeral
4
A man wearing a blue jumper standing in a blueberry field.
Perthshire farm stops ‘uneconomical’ blueberry production after nearly 30 years
5
The stolen car
Angus Council defends choice of firm for £650,000 Lochside leisure centre demolition
6
The stolen car
Asthma chief slams SNP inhaler plan – hours after Humza Yousaf hails policy at…
7
The stolen car
Tattooed Dundee dealer refused drug test due to ‘fear of needles’
8
The stolen car
Dundee firefighters form guard of honour for former chief Alex Winton
9
The stolen car
Fife predator slashed rape fiend in prison showers
10
The stolen car
Piers Morgan heads for Tayside and Fife as Dunhill Cup celebrity tee-off times revealed

More from The Courier

The stolen car
Fife community champion's 'lifetime of work' destroyed in workshop fire
Scott Bitsindou has joined Arbroath on loan from Livingston.
Arbroath sign Congo international Scott Bitsindou on loan
The stolen car
Enchanted Forest: First pictures as show returns - and it doesn't disappoint
Chris Barrowman, founder of dental firm Infinityblu
Perthshire village all smiles after £300k investment brings first dental practice
The stolen car
QUIZ: How well do you know Latin and can you translate these mottos?
Dean McKinney.
Dundee child rapist jailed for vile video chat with paedophile hunters

Editor's Picks