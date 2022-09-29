Search launched for car stolen from Methil street

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police are appealing for information to trace a car that was stolen from a street in Methil on Sunday.

The white Ford Focus, registration BA66 WRX, was parked in the Ossian Crescent area of the Fife town when it was stolen on Sunday evening.

Police investigating the theft say the vehicle was taken between 4pm and 10.30pm.

Officers looking to trace the car have asked members of the public with information on the theft to come forward.

Sergeant Gavin Kaye said: “I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw the car or anyone who has seen it since to get in touch.

“Likewise, anyone in the area with dash cam or private CCTV footage, I would urge you to review it and report anything relevant to us.”

Those with information on the incident should contact police on 101 quoting reference number reference 3586 of 25 September.