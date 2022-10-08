Dunfermline artist Stephen Ratomski cites Scottish-Polish influences as first solo exhibition launches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dunfermline artist Stephen Ratomski cites Scottish-Polish influences as first solo exhibition launches

By Michael Alexander
October 8 2022, 7.15am
Stephen Ratomski in the studio
Stephen Ratomski in the studio

Sunshine on water, shadows on fields, dappled light on trees…

These are all aspects of the landscape which inspire Dunfermline artist Stephen Ratomski.

The 74-year-old former Inverkeithing High School head of art and design uses spontaneous mark making to create rich surfaces of colour and texture and record moments in time.

His brushwork can be not only bold and strong with frenzied marks but also soft and delicate with will-o’-the-wisp wash marks.

Evening beach walk by Stephen Ratomski

He is equally experienced in his handling of colour and mark making in his screen prints and monoprints, all produced by himself at Fife Dunfermline Printmakers Workshop.

Collage has been a medium Stephen has used since his days as a student at Edinburgh College of Art in the late 1960s.

Inspired by the likes of Kurt Schwitters, Peter Blake and Robert Motherwell as well as his East European heritage, his collages are carefully put together visual statements using found paper and other ephemera.

He exhibits regularly throughout Scotland in solo and group shows and has exhibited in Poland, Hong Kong, and Japan.

Solo exhibition

But now, for the first time, the work of the award-winning artist can be seen in a solo exhibition called ‘Marking Time’.

All proceeds from sale of Elie afternoon by Stephen Ratomski will go towards the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal

A collection of Stephen’s paintings, prints and collages are being exhibited at The Weigh Ahead Gallery, 91-94 High Street, Dunblane, from Sunday October 9 until Saturday November 5.

It’s been confirmed Stephen will donate all proceeds of the sale of his monotype ‘Elie afternoon’ (£400) to the Disasters Emergency Commission Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

The gallery is waiving its commission on the sale of this artwork.

High school art teacher

Born and raised in Dunfermline, Stephen attended Commercial Primary and Dunfermline High School before studying drawing and painting at Edinburgh College of Art.

After graduating, he taught as a secondary school art teacher for over 30 years.

Stephen Ratomski screenprinting

After teaching at Queen Anne High School, he became head of art and design at Inverkeithing High School.

Stephen taught many talented pupils over the decades who went on to have very successful careers in the arts, architecture, design, photography and education.

One of the most talented pupils he taught was Jonny Hannah from Dunfermline.

He is an artist and illustrator with an international client list, runs his own small publishing house and is a former senior college lecturer.

Ian Moir, founder and director of Fire Station Creative Dunfermline is another former pupil as is Gemma Coyle, a lecturer at Edinburgh College of Art.

Dawn by Stephen Ratomski

Stephen decided to take early retirement from teaching in 2003 when he was 55.

Having been a “very committed” teacher who gave his all to the profession, he’d had little time to do his own painting while working.

On retiring, and after a brief spell as an SQA consultant, however, he was able to concentrate again on his own powers of creativity.

So how does Stephen define his style?

Love of collage

“I’ve always been working with printmaking,” he says.

“I respond very much to using colour and texture and various ways of applying paint to a surface or print to a surface and responding to marks.

Work by Stephen Ratomski

“All the paintings that I’m doing or artworks in my sense have a narrative.

“They are based on information gathering. I go out and do photos, outdoor sketching.

“In lockdown I was going out and doing paintings en plein air.

“But I’m not recording a scene literally. I’m trying to capture a sense of feeling about a place, a mood, just a whole range of responses triggered by colour.”

Awards

Stephen received The John Gray Award from the Royal Scottish Society of Watercolour Artists in 2011 and The House for an Art Lover Award from Paisley Art Institute in 2019.

He finds the accolades “very encouraging” and was particularly pleased to receive The House for an Art Lover Award.

Jean Cameron, President, Paisley Art Institute presents Stephen with his award in 2019

“It was because of a particular painting which the judges viewed in a very particular way,” he says.

“They also looked at my website because they were keen to encourage someone who was working very professionally.

“That was a great fillip to my career, although unfortunately it qualified me for an exhibition at The House for An Art Lover but it was closed in part because of Covid-19 which was a bit of a nuisance, but still very successful.

“Luckily it opened as normal – if you can call it normal with a Rangers football match nearby and about 55,000 people! The people getting to my private view got held up in traffic.”

Printmakers workshop

Stephen is a member of the Society of Scottish Artists and served two terms as chairman of Fife Dunfermline Printmakers Workshop.

Stephen Ratomski with one of his artworks

He has a studio at home but normally goes in to the workshop when it’s quiet.

While it’s “wonderful” to have peace and quiet, he says, it’s also nice to discuss and share creative thoughts in the workshop with other people.

In terms of style, he was using collage as student and it’s a medium that he’s developed since.

Sometimes the artworks come spontaneously. Sometimes they evolve over a period with “gradual thinking”.

In all cases, a lot of information gathering goes into making them work.

Outdoor sketching is enjoyed by Stephen

He likes the idea of various layers of interpretation and meaning whether it’s texture or different elements of colour.

People who come to his exhibitions respond to that in different ways.

“I like to give people slight clues by way of title or whatever so they have a starting point,” he says.

“But then it takes off from that. I’m just very enthusiastic about having the opportunity to show the links.”

Cultural influences

Stephen is increasingly aware of being a Scot.

But in terms of other influences, he says there’s no doubt he’s been impacted by his Polish heritage.

Prime Minister Winston Churchill inspects Polish forces at the West Sands, St Andrews with General Sikorski during the Second World War

In 2005, he founded Fife Polish Arts to explore the cultural links between Poland and Scotland.

Stephen’s father, who settled in Scotland after the Second World War, lived in an area west of Minsk which was then part of the Polish Lithuanian Commonwealth.

In 1939, it was invaded by Russia and the family home and land destroyed.

The area is now part of Belarus.

His father fought with Anders’ Army in the Italian campaign at Monte Cassino.

He was based at Peebles and spent some time in Dundee.

He rather romantically met Stephen’s mum on a train coming across from Edinburgh.

They married during the war then settled in Dunfermline after the end of hostilities.

Stephen is very proud of both sides of his culture.

He was likely influenced by his father who was a reasonably accomplished draftsman.

On his mother’s side, who was from Cardenden, he had a relative called Willie McLaren who was quite a well know artist in his time.

“I have history that traces me back to McLeans on my Scottish side,” he adds.

“I was brought up in a traditional way reading the Broons and Oor Wullie, all that sort of thing.

Remembering the exiled Polish soldiers of Cupar

“But the Polish side has become increasingly important.

“We have fairly regular family reunions. I have contact with an artist Karen Strang who is a Scots Pole, and we kind of exchange ideas. Just general thoughts.

“She’s a figurative artist. There’s just a sharing of that feeling and culture.

“I like the links. I’ve been to Polish Consul things. I’ve handed over Fife Polish Arts. But it’s still something that’s very important to me.”

Abstract work

Stephen describes his work now as abstract. But it was quite figurative when he was at college.

He was the second generation of Poles who went to Edinburgh College of Art because some had gone directly after the war around 1950.

When  he was there in the late 1960s there was quite a range of surnames ending in ‘ski’.

Dunfermline artist Stephen Ratomski

At a time when Robin Philipson was head of painting, there was a very strong tradition of the Edinburgh Style of painting but a lot of other influences as well including Pop Art.

The whole art scene was changing dramatically.

Stephen thinks another influence definitely came through Polish culture.

“I have, particularly when I was teaching, been noted for having a strong sense of design which came out of an innate almost feeling about Polish folk art and so on,” he says.

“I think there is a definite something there. Interestingly enough I found out that during the war, the Royal Scottish Academy helped Polish artists including some based in Dunfermline.

Stephen Ratomski in the studio

“It’s quite a quirky connection.

“The only name I can give you – now dead – Alexander Zyw – his son or grandson now works at the Scottish Gallery.

“He was a painter who became well known in Edinburgh in the 1950s.

“I do think there’s a cultural influence undoubtedly.”

When to see the exhibition

Marking Time: An exhibition of paintings, prints and collages by Stephen Ratomski, runs at The Weigh Ahead Gallery, 91-94 High Street, Dunblane from Sunday October 9 until Saturday November 5.

Cracking Enigma: How St Andrews artist’s Polish father was fighting the Nazis years before outbreak of war

