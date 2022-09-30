Search for owners of rare hairless sphynx cat found in Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

An appeal has been launched to trace the owners of a rare sphynx cat found in Fife early this week.

The feline, thought to be only around a few months old, was found on Wheatley Street in Methil on Wednesday.

The “distinctive” looking cat was found hiding under a car in the Fife town and is hoping to reunite it with its owner.

It is now in the care of the Scottish SPCA in Glasgow, and the charity is hoping to trace its owner.

Animal rescue officer Beth Galbraith, said: “The cat is a young, black, sphynx cat of around three to four months old.

“He is not chipped and was not wearing a collar when he was found. He is also not neutered.

‘Very distinctive cat’

“He is a very distinctive cat and we’re sure his owner must be missing him.

“He is currently in the care of our Glasgow Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre’s veterinary clinic.

“We’d love to get him back home where he belongs so if anyone recognises him we’d ask that they call our animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”

A sphynx are one of the most rare cat breeds.

The hairless animal comes with a hefty price tag and can cost thousands of pounds.

Despite this they are one of the most popular rare cat breeds, with people often joining waiting lists to snap one up.