Fife visit for Ukrainian MP who armed herself against Russia with AK-47

A Ukrainian MP who armed herself with an AK-47 to protect against the Russian invasion of her country is to speak in Fife next week at St Andrews University

Lesia Vasylenko shot to fame as she shared how she planned to take up arms to defend Ukraine from Russian forces.

The University of St Andrews say they hope her visit on October will give students, staff and the wider community a unique insight into the impact of the war in Ukraine.

Vasylenko will meet the Fife university’s principal, Professor Dame Sally Mapstone, as well as some of the Fife university’s Ukrainian students.

Who is Lesia Vasylenko?

Lesia Vasylenko has been an outspoken critic of Russian president Vladimir Putin and his invasion of Ukrainian territory.

She was elected to Ukraine’s parliament in 2019 to represent Kyiv.

The politician turned fighter has amassed hundreds of thousands of followers on social media, often sharing harrowing updates about the situation facing residents in Ukraine.

This has included how she had armed herself with guns to protect her family, evacuating her children so she could remain and fight.

In recent weeks Vasylenko has been in the UK raising support for Ukraine’s war efforts and speaking at events including the Labour Party conference in Liverpool and the SNP conference in Aberdeen.

She said earlier this year: “I’m so angry right now. I’m a woman, I have to bear arms and fight the tyrannies of those who want to take what is ours.”

Her visit to St Andrews comes seven months after the Russian escalation and amid rumours Putin could further plans to annex parts of Ukraine.

Members of the public will be able to see the politician speak and ask questions during the event at Parliament Hall.

Tickets are free and are available from Eventbrite.

Maria, 8, cries at the coffin of her father who was killed defending #Ukraine. No child – ever and anywhere – should know such pain and carry it’s burden for the rest of their life. This photo has been haunting me for days now 💔 pic.twitter.com/DMqzb1zEIU — Lesia Vasylenko (@lesiavasylenko) September 17, 2022

Professor Phillips O’Brien, head of the School of International Relations at St Andrews University, says it is “extremely important” the Ukrainian perspective is understood.

Prof Phillips added: “As a leading Ukrainian politician, lawyer and international figure, Lesia Vasylenko is ideally placed to educate us on how Ukrainians see the struggle for their independence seven months after the horrific Russian escalation.

“We look forward to welcoming her to St Andrews.”