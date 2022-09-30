Bawbee Bridge: Three-way traffic lights to remain until new year

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three-way traffic lights at a key Leven bridge will continue until January, it has been revealed.

Restrictions have been in place at the Bawbee Bridge for around eight weeks to allow BT Openreach to divert cables before £18 million of bridge strengthening work begins.

The original plan was to reopen the route until the end of 2022 before carrying out further work in the new year.

However, it has now been decided to keep the traffic lights in place for at least another three months.

Councillor Colin Davidson, Fife Council’s Levenmouth area committee convener, says the new arrangement will provide clarity and continuity for drivers.

The Bawbee Bridge is an essential transport link between Leven and Methil and carries around 18,000 vehicles per day.

It also spans the route of the new Levenmouth rail link, due to open in 2024.

‘Current arrangement is working well’

Mr Davidson has thanked people for their patience during the work so far.

He said: “I think the approach being taken to extend the traffic order provides some clarity and continuity for all road users – rather than putting up and taking down roadworks in fits and starts which does no-one any favours.

“The current arrangement is working well and keeping this in place is the most efficient way to carry out the work and minimise overall disruption.”

As well as three-way traffic lights, the roadworks mean Riverside Road is closed southbound and Wellesley Road is partially shut for traffic travelling towards Leven.

That arrangement will also continue until January.

Year-long bridge strengthening work

The Bawbee Bridge is more than 75-years-old and is in a deteriorating condition.

Next year’s major project will strengthen the deck to allow the removal of an existing weight restriction.

It will also raise the parapets to ensure trains using the new railway can travel safely beneath it.

The bridge will close during the year-long project and traffic will use a temporary route via Leven swimming pool and Bayview Stadium.