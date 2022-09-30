Bawbee Bridge: Three-way traffic lights to remain until new year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Bawbee Bridge: Three-way traffic lights to remain until new year

By Ben MacDonald and Claire Warrender
September 30 2022, 4.32pm
Bawbee Bridge in Leven.
Bawbee Bridge in Leven.

Three-way traffic lights at a key Leven bridge will continue until January, it has been revealed.

Restrictions have been in place at the Bawbee Bridge for around eight weeks to allow BT Openreach to divert cables before £18 million of bridge strengthening work begins.

The original plan was to reopen the route until the end of 2022 before carrying out further work in the new year.

Traffic crossing the busy Bawbee Bridge which joins Leven and Methil in Fife
The Bawbee Bridge carries 18,000 vehicles a day.

However, it has now been decided to keep the traffic lights in place for at least another three months.

Councillor Colin Davidson, Fife Council’s Levenmouth area committee convener, says the new arrangement will provide clarity and continuity for drivers.

The Bawbee Bridge is an essential transport link between Leven and Methil and carries around 18,000 vehicles per day.

It also spans the route of the new Levenmouth rail link, due to open in 2024.

‘Current arrangement is working well’

Mr Davidson has thanked people for their patience during the work so far.

He said: “I think the approach being taken to extend the traffic order provides some clarity and continuity for all road users – rather than putting up and taking down roadworks in fits and starts which does no-one any favours.

Councillor Colin Davidson.

“The current arrangement is working well and keeping this in place is the most efficient way to carry out the work and minimise overall disruption.”

As well as three-way traffic lights, the roadworks mean Riverside Road is closed southbound and Wellesley Road is partially shut for traffic travelling towards Leven.

That arrangement will also continue until January.

Year-long bridge strengthening work

The Bawbee Bridge is more than 75-years-old and is in a deteriorating condition.

Next year’s major project will strengthen the deck to allow the removal of an existing weight restriction.

It will also raise the parapets to ensure trains using the new railway can travel safely beneath it.

The bridge will close during the year-long project and traffic will use a temporary route via Leven swimming pool and Bayview Stadium.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Fife

Mark Hacon-Deavin was stabbed to death in Glenrothes.
Fife knifeman jailed for stabbing dock worker to death over girlfriend hug 'beef'
Ukrainian MP Lesia Vasylenko who will visit St Andrews next week. Image: Geoff Pugh/Shutterstock.
Fife visit for Ukrainian MP who armed herself against Russia with AK-47
The fallen tree on the B935 between Bridge of Earn and Forgandenny.
Fallen trees block roads and railways as rain and wind hit Tayside and Fife
covid dundee million cases scotland
Covid cases increasing across Tayside and Fife again - but where?
The Dunhill Links fireworks is a popular event
Dunhill Links Championship: Spectacular fireworks and music event to light up St Andrews
Greenshields is led from court.
Heartless housebreaker stole 80-year-old widow's watch in 'devastating' Kinross raids
The foodhall will stock a load of high quality Waitrose products. Picture: BIG Partnership
Waitrose arrives in Fife for first time as food hall opens at Dunfermline garden…
Riddell used Snapchat to make his sordid offer.
Glenrothes dad who offered to pay 'schoolgirl' £10 for nude images banned from being…
Sphynx cat found in Fife
Search for owners of rare hairless sphynx cat found in Fife
High Court in Edinburgh.
Fife 22-year-old jailed for brutal vacuum cleaner attack on care assistant

Most Read

1
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar, left, and former employee Gordon Grady, right.
Dundee United sporting director Tony Asghar embroiled in ‘unfair dismissal’ claim
2
Stephen Willocks.
Arbroath predator followed woman home from Pie Bob’s and sexually assaulted her
3
The fallen tree on the B935 between Bridge of Earn and Forgandenny.
Fallen trees block roads and railways as rain and wind hit Tayside and Fife
4
Alishya is back at home recovering. Picture: Paul Reid.
Forfar teen who had seizure on bus thanks quick-thinking driver and passengers
5
Zoe Matheson.
Charity set up in memory of much-loved Tayside teenager to provide free musical instruments
6
A young Lindsay Bruce and a copy of the Little Red Riding Hood book
LINDSAY BRUCE: Domestic violence is a story I learned in childhood – I’m tired…
7
Kane Ritchie-Holser (let) and Robbie Mahon has signed on loan for the Pars.
Dunfermline add Rangers and Motherwell loanees for League 1 assault
8
Mark Hacon-Deavin was stabbed to death in Glenrothes.
Fife knifeman jailed for stabbing dock worker to death over girlfriend hug ‘beef’
9
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Robert Healey has been awarded a courier gold star for his personal achievements and journey at Monifieth High School Picture shows; Robert Healey. Dundee. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 21/09/2022
Gold Star awarded to Robert Healey in recognition of his achievements at Monifieth High…
10
Emma struggled with the idea of losing her hair.
Dundee woman reveals shock leukaemia diagnosis – and says it won’t stop her dancing
4

More from The Courier

Glenn Middleton was a Scottish Cup final star with St Johnstone.
Signing Dundee United star Glenn Middleton for 3rd time wasn’t option for St Johnstone,…
Mark Docherty tussles with Lyndon Dykes, then of Livingston, in his last spell at Forfar.
Forfar Athletic re-sign veteran on loan from FC Edinburgh
Conservative MSP Maurice Golden.
EXCLUSIVE: Tayside Tory MSP blasts 'indefensible' Liz Truss budget
Kane Ritchie-Holser (let) and Robbie Mahon has signed on loan for the Pars.
Dunfermline add Rangers and Motherwell loanees for League 1 assault
To go with story by Sarah Williamson. To go with piece on two Perthshire teen's participation in IFA World Championships Picture shows; Jack Keast with the under 17s 3rd place trophy and Sam Currie with the under 21s 2nd place trophy from the IFA World Championships.. N/A. Supplied by Gordon Currie. Date; Unknown
Perth duo hail 'fantastic experience' at Futsal World Championships
Aaron Comrie has played at right-back and centre-back this season.
Dunfermline's Aaron Comrie reveals James McPake instils 'non-negotiable' standards which 'have paid off'

Editor's Picks