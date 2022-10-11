St Andrews University through to next round after win on BBC’s University Challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

St Andrews University through to next round after win on BBC’s University Challenge

By Debbie Clarke
October 11 2022, 3.36pm Updated: October 11 2022, 3.57pm
Team of students from St Andrews University win their round on BBC's University Challenge.
The St Andrews University team triumphed on BBC 2's University Challenge after winning against Gonville & Caius College, Cambridge. Image: BBC / Lifted Entertainment, Part of ITV Studios.

St Andrews University triumphed on BBC2’s University Challenge after winning against Cambridge’s Gonville & Caius College on Monday night.

The St Andrews team now advance to the next round of the long-running panel show hosted by Jeremy Paxman.

The student team won their match with a final score of 140-120.

And their victory comes just weeks after St Andrews was declared Scotland’s best university, beating Edinburgh and Glasgow to the top spot.

The Fife university ranked first in Scotland and second UK-wide in The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2023.

The St Andrews students took an early lead on the television quiz show, but their Cambridge-based opponents fought back with the teams on equal footing by the half way point.

St Andrews then hit a bad patch with some point losses allowing Caius and Gonville to push forward, before the St Andrews team bounced back to eventually clinch the win.

They will now go through to the next round on University Challenge.

The current team from St Andrews is being led by captain Joseph Cryan, from Lancashire, along with Alec Csukai from Berkshire, studying astronomy and astrophysics; Simon Gibbons from Nottinghamshire, who is doing a masters in sustainable development and Sofya Anisimova, Moscow, studying a PhD in military history.

The University of St Andrews became the first Scottish institute to be crowned champions on University Challenge in 1982, with University of Dundee following suit a year later.

In September last year, the University of Dundee featured a team winning their debut match after competing on the iconic show for the first time in 38 years.

