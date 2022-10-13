Watch as firefighters tackle multi-vehicle blaze in Kinglassie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Watch as firefighters tackle multi-vehicle blaze in Kinglassie

By Alasdair Clark and Poppy Watson
October 13 2022, 6.19am Updated: October 13 2022, 6.21am
Car and van fire in Kinglassie Fife
Firefighters are tackling a van fire in a Kinglassie car park. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.

Firefighters extinguished a car and van blaze in a Kinglassie car park on Wednesday evening.

Video from the scene on Lochty Avenue in the Fife village showed the vehicles engulfed in flames.

A local resident told The Courier they had heard a loud bang before looking outside and seeing the fire which had taken hold.

A second man who lives in Kinglassie said they were concerned the flames were going to spread to other cars parked nearby.

“I thought the other cars were going to go [on fire] but thankfully not,” he said.

Van on fire at Kinglassie car park across from premier shop

Posted by Fife jammer locations on Wednesday, 12 October 2022

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed firefighters had been called at around 9.41pm on Wednesday.

A spokeswoman confirmed one appliance had been sent to the scene to tackle a car and van fire, with crews leaving the area around 11pm.

The exact cause of the fire has not been confirmed, but Police Scotland have been approached for comment.

More to follow. 

