Watch as firefighters tackle multi-vehicle blaze in Kinglassie

Firefighters extinguished a car and van blaze in a Kinglassie car park on Wednesday evening.

Video from the scene on Lochty Avenue in the Fife village showed the vehicles engulfed in flames.

A local resident told The Courier they had heard a loud bang before looking outside and seeing the fire which had taken hold.

A second man who lives in Kinglassie said they were concerned the flames were going to spread to other cars parked nearby.

“I thought the other cars were going to go [on fire] but thankfully not,” he said.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed firefighters had been called at around 9.41pm on Wednesday.

A spokeswoman confirmed one appliance had been sent to the scene to tackle a car and van fire, with crews leaving the area around 11pm.

The exact cause of the fire has not been confirmed, but Police Scotland have been approached for comment.

