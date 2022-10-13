Watch as firefighters tackle multi-vehicle blaze in Kinglassie By Alasdair Clark and Poppy Watson October 13 2022, 6.19am Updated: October 13 2022, 6.21am 0 Firefighters are tackling a van fire in a Kinglassie car park. Image: Fife Jammer Locations. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Firefighters extinguished a car and van blaze in a Kinglassie car park on Wednesday evening. Video from the scene on Lochty Avenue in the Fife village showed the vehicles engulfed in flames. A local resident told The Courier they had heard a loud bang before looking outside and seeing the fire which had taken hold. A second man who lives in Kinglassie said they were concerned the flames were going to spread to other cars parked nearby. “I thought the other cars were going to go [on fire] but thankfully not,” he said. Van on fire at Kinglassie car park across from premier shop Posted by Fife jammer locations on Wednesday, 12 October 2022 The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed firefighters had been called at around 9.41pm on Wednesday. A spokeswoman confirmed one appliance had been sent to the scene to tackle a car and van fire, with crews leaving the area around 11pm. The exact cause of the fire has not been confirmed, but Police Scotland have been approached for comment. More to follow. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from Fife Accused Fife officer hunting dangerous 'kill kit' stalker when she 'knocked child from bike'… LISTEN: How taking a prescription of celery seed could help stop your nightmares St Andrews greenkeeper raped three women during brutal eight-year period Markinch biomass dust control so 'poor' airborne particles 'settled on inspector's notebook' How a top-secret military unit was set up to defend Fife from the Nazis… Community help plan Fife couple's last-minute wedding after cancer-stricken groom given months to live Rescue of swimmer in Kirkcaldy to feature on BBC TV show Glenrothes man bottled and punched reveller on nightclub dancefloor St Andrews businesses back 'amazing' rail station plan Family of Fife grandad facing two years in Qatar jail urges Scots to boycott… Most Read 1 Community help plan Fife couple’s last-minute wedding after cancer-stricken groom given months to live 2 Forfar vaccination centre closed after man’s sudden death 3 St Andrews greenkeeper raped three women during brutal eight-year period 4 Man hospitalised after serious assault and break-in at Dundee M&S Foodhall 5 Fife mum being sued for £75k over Facebook comments in property row to return… 6 Housing developer apologises after mistakenly digging up Dundee car park 7 Dundee mum Lynn Anderson flown from Turkish hospital to Ninewells by air ambulance 8 No ambulance available when Perth dad with brain tumour had seizure in street 9 Outrage as ex-Labour leader Wendy Alexander’s Dundee University salary rises to £170k 3 10 Dundee double murder accused Andrew Innes’ trial set for January More from The Courier Dundee loan report: Who scored their first senior goal and who has 'real chance'… Accused Fife officer hunting dangerous 'kill kit' stalker when she 'knocked child from bike'… What is behind Carljohan Eriksson's Dundee United improvement? LISTEN: How taking a prescription of celery seed could help stop your nightmares St Andrews greenkeeper raped three women during brutal eight-year period Markinch biomass dust control so 'poor' airborne particles 'settled on inspector's notebook' How a top-secret military unit was set up to defend Fife from the Nazis… Dundee has 'secret weapon' which could forge gaming industry links with Iceland Links Archers take a bow after 2022 season of success for Angus club No ambulance available when Perth dad with brain tumour had seizure in street Editor's Picks LISTEN: How taking a prescription of celery seed could help stop your nightmares St Andrews greenkeeper raped three women during brutal eight-year period Markinch biomass dust control so ‘poor’ airborne particles ‘settled on inspector’s notebook’ How a top-secret military unit was set up to defend Fife from the Nazis if Hitler invaded Dundee has ‘secret weapon’ which could forge gaming industry links with Iceland New plans ‘critical to the viability’ of £300 million Taymouth Castle project in Perthshire No ambulance available when Perth dad with brain tumour had seizure in street Forfar vaccination centre closed after man’s sudden death Community help plan Fife couple’s last-minute wedding after cancer-stricken groom given months to live