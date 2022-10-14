Concern for missing Glenrothes pensioner with ‘poor health’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Concern is growing for the welfare of a 71-year-old man who was reported missing in Glenrothes overnight.

Robert Latto was last seen at around 8pm on Thursday in the Woodside Road area.

He is described as around 5ft 10, with receding grey hair.

When last seen, he was wearing a navy jacket with a fur hood, black Lonsdale tracksuit trousers, with white side stripes, and black shoes.

Sergeant David McCabe, from Glenrothes Police Station, said: “Robert is in poor health and this is out of character for him.

“Understandably, his friends and family are very concerned for him.

“Robert is well-known in the Glenrothes area and I am appealing for anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts or any information to come forward as soon as possible.

“If you believe you can assist our enquiries, please call police on 101, quoting the reference number 0169 of 14 October.”