Man, 70, dies suddenly after collapsing at Dunfermline Bus Station

A 70-year-old man has died after collapsing at Dunfermline Bus Station.

Emergency services rushed to the incident on Queen Anne Street at around 5.30pm on Monday – but the pensioner was pronounced dead at the scene.

Concerned onlookers reported seeing a passerby perform CPR on the man shortly before paramedics and police officers arrived.

Several ambulances, police cars and an incident response unit attended.

Police confirmed the man’s death is not being treated as suspicious.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to a report of a man collapsing at Dunfermline Bus Station on Queen Anne Street around 5.30pm on Monday.

“A 70-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

Three Scottish Ambulance resources dispatched to scene

A spokesperson for the Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call yesterday to attend an incident at Dunfermline Bus Station.

“We dispatched three resources to the scene, which included our special operations team.”