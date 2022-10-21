Work begins on 342 new homes in St Andrews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Work begins on 342 new homes in St Andrews

By Matteo Bell
October 21 2022, 2.17pm
Work has begun on the development. Image: Savills
Work has begun on the development. Image: Savills

Construction has begun on a new estate in St Andrews, with more than 340 homes being built.

The new houses are being constructed by David Wilson Homes, part of Barratt Developments, on a 17-hectare site purchased from Savills.

The site sits on the western side of St Andrews, next to Younger Gardens in the Craigtoun area.

According to the developers, 342 homes will be built in the new neighbourhood.

A map of the planned development. Image: Savills.

The properties will consist of detached or semi-detached houses, bungalows, terraced housing and apartments.

More than 100 homes in St Andrews housing development classed as affordable

Of the 342 homes, 103 have been designated as affordable housing.

Developers say the affordable homes will be a huge benefit to St Andrews, where house prices are among the highest in the country.

Between September 2021 and August 2022, the average residential transaction price in the Fife town was £519,124 – more than double the average for Scotland as a whole.

Ben Brough, head of development for Savills in Scotland, said: “St Andrews is an evergreen location in high demand from all over Scotland and further afield, demonstrated by the high levels of interest this site has generated.

“The western expansion of the town represents the first major addition of new, high quality housing stock in over 20 years and, importantly for local buyers, includes a much needed 30% affordable housing element.”

Neighbourhood includes plans for retail space and possible hotel

Fife Council granted permission for the development to go ahead in 2019.

It was first submitted by Savills in 2015.

The most recent homes constructed by Barratt and David Wilson Homes in Monifieth.
Recent homes constructed by Barratt and David Wilson Homes in Monifieth.

The application also contains plans for two hectares of employment land, 2000 square metres of retail, green networks and open spaces, a link road and a community hub which includes scope for a hotel.

In August, David Wilson Homes sent out a call for tradespeople to work on the development.

Those behind the scheme have promised to deliver the new homes in a way that doesn’t disrupt the rest of the area.

Adam Richardson of Savills Planning said: “Craigtoun follows key placemaking principles, which will ensure the new neighbourhood will be delivered sustainably and sensitively, befitting of this historic town.”

