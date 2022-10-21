Work begins on 342 new homes in St Andrews

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Construction has begun on a new estate in St Andrews, with more than 340 homes being built.

The new houses are being constructed by David Wilson Homes, part of Barratt Developments, on a 17-hectare site purchased from Savills.

The site sits on the western side of St Andrews, next to Younger Gardens in the Craigtoun area.

According to the developers, 342 homes will be built in the new neighbourhood.

The properties will consist of detached or semi-detached houses, bungalows, terraced housing and apartments.

More than 100 homes in St Andrews housing development classed as affordable

Of the 342 homes, 103 have been designated as affordable housing.

Developers say the affordable homes will be a huge benefit to St Andrews, where house prices are among the highest in the country.

Between September 2021 and August 2022, the average residential transaction price in the Fife town was £519,124 – more than double the average for Scotland as a whole.

Ben Brough, head of development for Savills in Scotland, said: “St Andrews is an evergreen location in high demand from all over Scotland and further afield, demonstrated by the high levels of interest this site has generated.

“The western expansion of the town represents the first major addition of new, high quality housing stock in over 20 years and, importantly for local buyers, includes a much needed 30% affordable housing element.”

Neighbourhood includes plans for retail space and possible hotel

Fife Council granted permission for the development to go ahead in 2019.

It was first submitted by Savills in 2015.

The application also contains plans for two hectares of employment land, 2000 square metres of retail, green networks and open spaces, a link road and a community hub which includes scope for a hotel.

In August, David Wilson Homes sent out a call for tradespeople to work on the development.

Those behind the scheme have promised to deliver the new homes in a way that doesn’t disrupt the rest of the area.

Adam Richardson of Savills Planning said: “Craigtoun follows key placemaking principles, which will ensure the new neighbourhood will be delivered sustainably and sensitively, befitting of this historic town.”