Fears children could be hit on busy Glenrothes road after numerous pet deaths

A group of Glenrothes residents have launched a petition calling for a speed limit reduction along a busy road amid fears children could be hit.

The speed limit along Pitcairn Avenue is currently 30mph but concerns have been raised over the number of pets being struck by speeding drivers.

Among those calling for action to be taken is Reagan Hill, who launched the petition after her beloved cat Blue was struck and killed earlier this week.

The 23-year-old said: “Something needs to be done about this, if my cat can be hit in broad daylight it could happen to a child too.

“There are two bus stops on (one) side of the road and one on the other side, school kids going to Glenwood High School regularly cross this road.

“There is no lollipop person (and) no zebra nor traffic lights to help them cross safely. If Kinglassie is a 20mph all round because it’s ‘residential’, that road should be too.”

Safety measures needed

The petition is calling for the speed limit along Pitcairn Avenue (specifically around the the Cadham, Formonthills Road and Coul roundabouts) to be reduced from 30mph to 20mph.

But Reagan says any measures that can be taken to slow drivers down would be welcome, explaining how some residents had taken to standing along the road wearing high-viz jackets in a bid to encourage drivers to be careful.

“We need to reduce the speed limit, put some speed bumps in, speed cameras, or CCTV”, she said.

“We need something to keep our community safe as well as our beloved pets. We need these careless drivers to slow down before someone loses a loved one.”

Drivers use road “like a race track”

Since the petition was launched it has received more than 140 signatures – with many people expressing their concern over the speed at which drivers travel the road.

One supporter, who said they used to live in the area, said the road encourages some to “use it like a race track”.

Another supporter added: “The speeds people go are sometimes on excess of 80mph. It’s disgusting and something needs done about it.”

Some supporters also highlighted how the number of pets being killed or injured has been “a long standing problem”.

Fife Council has been approached for comment.